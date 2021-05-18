Lady Rocks offense blisters past Galesburg

No amount of rain could stop the Lady Rocks offense against Galesburg on Tuesday night.
Rock Island took a 14-0, five-inning victory over the Silver Streaks on the diamond at Frances Willard Elementary school in what was supposed to be a Galesburg home game. Due to weather conditions, the game was moved to Rock Island instead.
Despite being on their own home field, the Rocks took the plate first and didn't waste any time, putting up five runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Taylor Pannell led off the game with a double, followed by a Bella Allison single to move Pannell to third. Allison stole second and then Gabby Taber hit a two-RBI double to put the Rocks up 2-0.
That was all the Rocks needed to get the win, but they added three more runs in the first, followed by two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings and three runs in the top of the fifth.
Rock Island had 11 hits in the game and drew five walks. Coach Chris Allison was pleased with how his team performed given the conditions and last-minute venue change.
"Our girls always try to have a good approach at the plate, and today they had some solid contact," Allison said. "We got down to the field early to try and get it ready for game time and then waited around after warming up to see if we would play at all. We appreciate Galesburg for coming up to play a game in what should have been a home game for them."
Rock Island moved to 14-4 overall with the win and 8-1 in the Western Big 6. Galesburg fell to 2-9 and 0-6 in conference play.
The Silver Streaks were held to just two hits, and their defense gave up seven errors in the game. In the circle for the Rocks was Delia Schwartz, who pitched the complete game and allowed just three total base runners and had four strikeouts.
It only took 65 pitches for Schwartz to get the win, and she felt very confident and comfortable in the circle with her defense behind her every play.
"I was able to just work on hitting my spots and get the outs," Schwartz said. "I was never really worried with the girls behind me making the routine plays."
Allison emphasized how important an outing like that was for Schwartz going forward.
"She definitely gained a lot of confidence from that game," Allison said. "Delia did a nice job at the plate and had a solid defensive outing from the girls behind her."
Bella Allison went 2-for-4 in the game and reached base on a fielder's choice in the second inning and scored three times for the Lady Rocks. She was the only player on either team to steal a base in the game and did it twice to get into scoring position.
Bella Allison showed off her speed and ability as a slap hitter in the game and was able to fight through the circumstances surrounding the start of the game to come through for her team.
"It was a little tough at the start, waiting around to see if we were going to play," Bella Allison said. "I tried not to drop my hands at the plate as a slap hitter and felt comfortable in the box."
The whole team put in a great defensive performance, and it all started with trust between the fielders.
"I felt comfortable out there tonight," Bella Allison said. "I always have the infield's back and I know that the rest of the outfield is with me as well."