Lady Rocks offense blisters past Galesburg

No amount of rain could stop the Lady Rocks offense against Galesburg on Tuesday night.

Rock Island took a 14-0, five-inning victory over the Silver Streaks on the diamond at Frances Willard Elementary school in what was supposed to be a Galesburg home game. Due to weather conditions, the game was moved to Rock Island instead.

Despite being on their own home field, the Rocks took the plate first and didn't waste any time, putting up five runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Taylor Pannell led off the game with a double, followed by a Bella Allison single to move Pannell to third. Allison stole second and then Gabby Taber hit a two-RBI double to put the Rocks up 2-0.

That was all the Rocks needed to get the win, but they added three more runs in the first, followed by two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings and three runs in the top of the fifth.

Rock Island had 11 hits in the game and drew five walks. Coach Chris Allison was pleased with how his team performed given the conditions and last-minute venue change.