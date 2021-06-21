Lancers and Falcons split softball twin bill

ELDRIDGE — After dropping the first game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference softball doubleheader 8-2 to visiting Davenport West and then falling behind the Falcons 1-0 in the first inning of the second game, North Scott could have folded.
But the Lancers didn’t.
They responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and went on to win the nightcap 7-1 to earn a split with the Falcons.
“We didn’t settle. We didn’t turn over. We battled back,” North Scott third baseman Paige Westlin said. “We wanted to take the second game.”
West’s Kaitlyn Powell led off the first inning with a single and later scored on Aubrey Gradin’s sacrifice fly to give the Falcons (14-7, 7-5 MAC) the early lead. Khylie Wainwright led off with a single in the bottom of the inning, and later scored to tie the game when Sydney Skarich was caught in a rundown between first and second. With two outs, Westlin hammered a two-run home run over the centerfield fence that put the Lancers up 3-1.
“I needed that at-bat,” said Westlin, who hit her second home run of the season. “It was a moment that we capitalized, and we kept going after that.”
The Lancers (12-10, 6-4 MAC) extended their lead the rest of the way. Wainwright drove in a run in the second, and another run scored on a rundown in the fourth. Abby Rouse and Skarich drove in runs in the sixth.
“For us to score in multiple innings was huge,” North Scott head coach Holly Hoelting said. “That’s something that we haven’t been doing a lot lately.”
Meanwhile, West stranded nine runners on base in the nightcap. The Falcons had the bases loaded with one out in the third, but North Scott pitcher Nora Ralfs coaxed a ground ball back to her for an inning-ending double play. Ralfs scattered nine hits to earn the win for the Lancers.
“In the second game we were our own demise,” West head coach Steve Saladino said. “We didn’t field it. We didn’t hit well. We left too many runners. We did a nice job in the first game.”
North Scott took an early lead in the opener as Shelby Spears drove in a run in the first inning. West tied the game in the third on Abby Smith’s RBI single, and then took the lead on Aubrey Gradin’s grand slam in the fifth. Hannah Mitchell hit a solo home run in the sixth, and the Falcons added two more runs in the seventh.
Mya Verdon got the win in the opener, allowing one run on three hits in four innings of work. She struck out three and walked two.
After stranding eight runners in the opener, a determined North Scott squad came back and got 11 hits in the second game. Skarich went 3 for 4, and Wainwright was 2 for 4.
“That was a big deal for us,” Hoelting said. “We’ve had multiple games like that where we don’t really produce anything in that first game, but the second game we come back and score a ton of runs. For us, it’s about engaging in Lancer softball rather than trying to play against somebody else. I thought they really embodied that in the second game. They did their thing, and it paid off for them.”