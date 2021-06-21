Lancers and Falcons split softball twin bill

“For us to score in multiple innings was huge,” North Scott head coach Holly Hoelting said. “That’s something that we haven’t been doing a lot lately.”

Meanwhile, West stranded nine runners on base in the nightcap. The Falcons had the bases loaded with one out in the third, but North Scott pitcher Nora Ralfs coaxed a ground ball back to her for an inning-ending double play. Ralfs scattered nine hits to earn the win for the Lancers.

“In the second game we were our own demise,” West head coach Steve Saladino said. “We didn’t field it. We didn’t hit well. We left too many runners. We did a nice job in the first game.”

North Scott took an early lead in the opener as Shelby Spears drove in a run in the first inning. West tied the game in the third on Abby Smith’s RBI single, and then took the lead on Aubrey Gradin’s grand slam in the fifth. Hannah Mitchell hit a solo home run in the sixth, and the Falcons added two more runs in the seventh.

Mya Verdon got the win in the opener, allowing one run on three hits in four innings of work. She struck out three and walked two.

After stranding eight runners in the opener, a determined North Scott squad came back and got 11 hits in the second game. Skarich went 3 for 4, and Wainwright was 2 for 4.

“That was a big deal for us,” Hoelting said. “We’ve had multiple games like that where we don’t really produce anything in that first game, but the second game we come back and score a ton of runs. For us, it’s about engaging in Lancer softball rather than trying to play against somebody else. I thought they really embodied that in the second game. They did their thing, and it paid off for them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0