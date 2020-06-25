Lancers, Bulldogs settle for split

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAC softball has some of the toughest teams in Iowa, and the Bettendorf Bulldogs and North Scott Lancers want to be among the best in the state at the end of the season when it counts.

Until then, both squads are happy with tough competition and each got that Thursday as they split their Missississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader. The Lancers (7-3, 6-3 MAC) took Game 1 in a 15-4 offensive outburst and the Bulldogs (8-2, 7-1 MAC) held on for an 11-6 victory in the nightcap as both stayed within reach of league-leading and undefeated Davenport Assumption.

The disparity between the two games did not go unnoticed by Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys.

“Softball is an odd sport sometimes,” Matthys said. “The Lancers are a good hitting team and in that first game they had our number, and we couldn’t get anything going. The second game we got the offense going even though it was against the same two pitchers from the first one.”

Pitcher Emily Rigdon led the offense for the Bulldogs in the second game with a two-run home run to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 5-1 in the second inning, and Bettendorf never trailed after that. She also pitched six innings and allowed 10 hits and just four runs.