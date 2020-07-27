Lancers clobber Comets in rematch, move into semifinals

FORT DODGE, Iowa — North Scott’s softball team needed nine tense innings to claw past Charles City in last year’s state semifinal.
There was no such drama in the rematch.
Class 4A fifth-ranked North Scott capitalized on Charles City’s shaky defense early and cruised to an 11-0 quarterfinal triumph in five innings Monday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex.
After losing three of four games late in the regular season, the Lancers have found their stride at the perfect time. They’ve outscored three postseason opponents 29-4.
“We’re just so hungry,” catcher Sam Lee said following a three-hit performance that included two doubles. “We’re hungry to get back to where we were last year and even more. There is something special about this team. We have the ability to kick it up just a little bit when we need to.”
North Scott (17-9) is a win from reaching the championship game for the second consecutive year. Standing in its path is top-ranked Carlisle, which denied North Scott a title last summer 1-0.
Carlisle knocked off Le Mars 5-0 in its quarterfinal game. When the public address announcer relayed that score following North Scott’s win, the players let out a giant cheer.
“We’ve wanted a rematch ever since the day we lost,” North Scott outfielder Rachel Anderson said. “To have a crack before the championship game is cool. We’re ready this time.”
Despite just two hits, the Lancers erupted for five runs in the opening inning Monday. They sent 11 hitters to the plate and took advantage of four Comet infield errors.
"We were hitting the ball hard, making them throw the ball around and making them think," North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. "I commend our hitters for how aggressive we were. We were really in attack mode."
Hoelting’s team kept tacking on. Anderson’s RBI double made it 6-0 in the second. Lee’s two-run double in the third padded the margin to 8-0.
“With every mistake they had, came more momentum for us,” Anderson said.
North Scott finished with 11 hits. Anderson had two, giving her six in the last two games. No. 9 hitter Kyleigh Westlin had two hits and was on base three times.
“I don’t care if you’re hitting in the first week of the season,” Hoelting said. “This is when you need to be hitting. Even in a shortened season, we’re finding it now. Whether it is 40 games or 30, they’re going to find a way to do it.”
Ryann Cheek was brilliant in the circle. The junior southpaw struck out eight and didn’t encounter too much difficulty until the fourth inning.
No. 7 Charles City (13-4) loaded the bases with no outs, but Cheek recorded two strikeouts and then received a nifty defensive play from Taylor Robertson at shortstop to halt the threat.
“Warming up, I was a little nervous, but when I walked out on the mound, I told myself, ‘This is just another mound,’” Cheek said. “There was nothing to be nervous about.”
Drew Lewis struck out two and pitched a scoreless fifth to finish the game.
Now, North Scott shifts its focus to Wednesday’s 1 p.m. semifinal against Carlisle, which has held the top spot in the state rankings all season. The Wildcats (19-3) went undefeated in the Raccoon River Conference and have six starters back from last year’s championship team.
"Our offense is on fire, our pitching is on fire and our defense is playing well," Cheek said. "Everything is looking good."
Based on what Hoelting has seen in the past couple of weeks, she believes her team is ready to seize the opportunity.
“I knew we were good, successful and had a good group, but this team every game is showing me things I didn’t even know they could do,” Hoelting said. “The consistency is unreal. I’m excited about where they are right now.
“We’re playing our best softball.”
