Lancers clobber Comets in rematch, move into semifinals

Despite just two hits, the Lancers erupted for five runs in the opening inning Monday. They sent 11 hitters to the plate and took advantage of four Comet infield errors.

"We were hitting the ball hard, making them throw the ball around and making them think," North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. "I commend our hitters for how aggressive we were. We were really in attack mode."

Hoelting’s team kept tacking on. Anderson’s RBI double made it 6-0 in the second. Lee’s two-run double in the third padded the margin to 8-0.

“With every mistake they had, came more momentum for us,” Anderson said.

North Scott finished with 11 hits. Anderson had two, giving her six in the last two games. No. 9 hitter Kyleigh Westlin had two hits and was on base three times.

“I don’t care if you’re hitting in the first week of the season,” Hoelting said. “This is when you need to be hitting. Even in a shortened season, we’re finding it now. Whether it is 40 games or 30, they’re going to find a way to do it.”

Ryann Cheek was brilliant in the circle. The junior southpaw struck out eight and didn’t encounter too much difficulty until the fourth inning.