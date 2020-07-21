Lancers cruise in five, cap off banner night for MAC

ELDRIDGE — Around two months ago, nobody knew if there would be a high school softball season in Iowa because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mississippi Athletic Conference is sure happy a season transpired.
For the first time, five schools will represent the conference at next week’s state tournament in Fort Dodge.
“Ridiculous, and amazing,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said after her team walloped 15th-ranked Western Dubuque 10-0 in five innings of a Class 4A regional final Tuesday night at Lancer Field. “We don’t get recognized as much because we’re not in the middle of the state, but I love we get to play each other and now a lot of us are in different classes.”
Davenport Assumption cruised Monday night. Bettendorf, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley will join North Scott in the 40-team field (five classes) at the Rogers Sports Complex.
This was no fluke. The five state qualifiers outscored their regional final opponents 50-6.
“A lot of people don’t think the MAC is as tough as the Des Moines teams, but we can put up a fight,” North Scott outfielder Rachel Anderson said.
North Scott (16-9) is headed back to state for the second consecutive year, marking the first time the program has made back-to-back trips since the run of six straight appearances from 1998-2003.
There never was much doubt in this one.
The Lancers pieced together 15 hits — at least two each from five different players — against Bobcat ace Sydney Kennedy, who came in with an earned-run average under 1.
“Our pitching was great and we knew we were solid last year defensively, but hitting was the big thing we struggled with,” outfielder Brooke Kilburg said. “We’ve put a lot of time in fixing the hitting aspect.”
North Scott hit less than .300 as a team last year and was blanked in the state championship game 1-0 by Carlisle. The Lancers are batting nearly .370 this year.
Anderson led the way with a four-hit performance while Kilburg added three. Seven of the nine spots in North Scott’s lineup had at least one hit.
“Offensively, we put the ball in play a lot more,” Hoelting said. “We’re not solid one through five anymore. We’re solid one through nine, something every coach wants.
“We didn’t have any all-state hitters on our team last year. We do now.”
After Ryann Cheek wiggled out of a bases-loaded situation in the top half of the first, North Scott struck for four runs. Kilburg, Cheek and Anderson all had two-base hits in the frame.
North Scott added on with three more in the third and three in the fifth to end the game by run rule.
“We talk a lot about confidence and going up to the plate knowing you’re better than that pitcher,” Anderson said. “We worked a lot on our mental game in the offseason.”
And they also put in the work.
"COVID didn't help us at all, but we always were in the cages anytime we could," Cheek said. "If it wasn't the cages, it was hitting into a net in our garage or in the front yard. We were constantly working on it."
Cheek, who missed a couple of weeks during the regular season with a concussion, finished with a five-hitter. The southpaw struck out five and walked two.
“I’m here to leave a legacy with this team,” Cheek said. “Through this game tonight, I kept saying I don’t want to play my last game with these seniors. We all want to leave a mark here.”
North Scott meets seventh-ranked Charles City in next Monday’s state quarterfinal.
With a more aggressive and explosive offense along with another year of experience, the Lancers believe they can make a run at a state championship, a journey that fell one run short last year.
“For me, they know what to expect now,” Hoelting said, “and that just builds confidence in them. The more confident they are, the better outcomes we get. They really trust the process.”
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-004
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-005
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-006
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-016
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-017
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-018
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-019
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-020
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-021
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-022
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-023
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-024
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-025
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-026
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-027
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-028
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-029
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-030
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-031
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-032
072120-qc-spt-regional-sb-033
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!