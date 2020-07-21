Lancers cruise in five, cap off banner night for MAC

There never was much doubt in this one.

The Lancers pieced together 15 hits — at least two each from five different players — against Bobcat ace Sydney Kennedy, who came in with an earned-run average under 1.

“Our pitching was great and we knew we were solid last year defensively, but hitting was the big thing we struggled with,” outfielder Brooke Kilburg said. “We’ve put a lot of time in fixing the hitting aspect.”

North Scott hit less than .300 as a team last year and was blanked in the state championship game 1-0 by Carlisle. The Lancers are batting nearly .370 this year.

Anderson led the way with a four-hit performance while Kilburg added three. Seven of the nine spots in North Scott’s lineup had at least one hit.

“Offensively, we put the ball in play a lot more,” Hoelting said. “We’re not solid one through five anymore. We’re solid one through nine, something every coach wants.

“We didn’t have any all-state hitters on our team last year. We do now.”

After Ryann Cheek wiggled out of a bases-loaded situation in the top half of the first, North Scott struck for four runs. Kilburg, Cheek and Anderson all had two-base hits in the frame.