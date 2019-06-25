ELDRIDGE — After seeing the Burlington softball team dent its chances at the conference title, North Scott sophomore Ryann Cheek made sure the Lancers stayed in the running for the top spot.
Cheek scattered five hits in her six innings of work in the second game of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader Tuesday night to help the home team to a 5-0 victory to earn a split with the Grayhounds. Burlington won the opener, 6-2.
The Lancers now sit at 9-3 in the conference, two games behind conference leader Davenport Assumption. North Scott will get its shot at the Knights on Thursday when the two teams meet in Davenport.
North Scott needed the big performance from Cheek after having trouble getting to Burlington sophomore Adessa Brandenburg, who kept the Lancers off balance for nearly six innings in Game 1. Rachel Anderson and Kate Hayes drove in runs in the first game but the home team did not threaten much after falling behind 4-0 in the second inning.
Cheek turned the tables on the Grayhounds (14-12, 4-8 MAC) in the second game with movement on her pitches and an effective curve ball that kept Burlington from squaring up many of her pitches. Cheek said she felt comfortable because even if she made a mistake, her teammates had her back.
"I have a job to do but even if I throw one down the middle, I know that my defense is always there for me. I have all the confidence in the world in my defense," Cheek said. "The main thing in the second game was communicating and talking on the field and knowing what play to make. We did a much better job of that in the second game."
Cheek struck out eight, including striking out the side in the sixth inning to finish her night. Ashlynn Shannon, who took the loss in the first game, had a 1-2-3 seventh inning to close out the visitors.
Five different Lancers drove in runs in the second game, including Cheek. Drew Lewis and Taylor Robertson each drove in a run and Hayes also knocked in a pair of runs to support Cheek in the circle. Just a sophomore herself, Hayes is giving North Scott some needed punch out of the No. 9 spot in the order. Both her RBI hits in the second game came with two outs.
"Kate might not always hit the ball over the fence but she comes up big when we need her to," Lancers coach Holly Hoelting said of her second baseman. "That's why she is in that spot. She had come through a bunch of times for us in that (hitting) position."
While a sweep against Burlington would have left the Lancers in a better position against the Knights, Hoelting said her team does have confidence going into a huge doubleheader on Thursday night.
"I am really excited for Thursday, and for us, it is pitch selection all the way," Hoelting said. "If we have a plan when we are up to bat, I think we can hang with Assumption."