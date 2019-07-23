FORT DODGE, Iowa — Katie Hayes knew the throw was on line. She knew it was going to be a bang-bang play at home plate. She knew a feet-first slide wouldn’t get the job done.
The North Scott sophomore raced home following Sam Lee’s fly ball, tried to avoid Oskaloosa catcher Meghan Moorman and extended her left hand across the plate. Moorman applied the tag.
With no hesitation, the umpire ruled Hayes safe.
And North Scott’s quest for its first state championship in 17 years is still alive.
Class 4A third-ranked North Scott rallied from a turbulent start to knock off Oskaloosa 3-2 in eight innings Tuesday afternoon in a quarterfinal tilt at the Rogers Sports Complex.
“I just knew I had to be safe,” Hayes said. “I just had to know where the catcher was and run as hard as I could.”
When the ball left Lee’s bat, North Scott coach Holly Hoelting had multiple thoughts racing through her mind.
“I was like, ‘Yes, that’s deep enough,’ and then I’m like, ‘That’s not as deep as I thought and she’s coming in on the play,’” Hoelting said. “I was still sending her.”
Hayes said she ran as fast as she ever has on a softball diamond.
Oskaloosa center fielder Maleah Walker hauled it in and made a perfect throw to Moorman at the plate.
“It worked out in our favor,” said Hoelting, whose team advances to a semifinal showdown with fourth-ranked Charles City at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
While the last play was the deciding run, it was North Scott’s resiliency from a shaky start and seven no-hit innings of relief from junior Drew Lewis that allowed it to escape.
Oskaloosa (25-15) tagged North Scott starter Ashlyn Shannon for two runs in the opening inning on three hard hits. It led off the second inning with a single before Hoelting elected to bring in Lewis.
“This late in the season, you get a feel for how your pitchers are feeling,” Hoelting said. “I’m not saying Ashlyn didn’t feel good, but you can kind of tell when she might not feel good in a couple of batters. I’m not going to wait a couple more batters or a couple more runs.”
Lewis was brilliant.
Entering with just one pitching win but a 1.90 ERA, Lewis retired the first 13 batters she faced. Other than a one-out walk in the sixth, Lewis didn’t allow a baserunner.
“She can come in with bases loaded, nobody out and get it done for us,” North Scott catcher Rachel Anderson said. “She can move the ball the most I’ve ever seen. She makes teams work for it.”
Lewis, who credited her performance to a strong drop ball, delivered for the Lancers in the regional final against Fairfield with multiple innings of scoreless relief.
“I knew I had to do my best to not let them score anymore,” Lewis said. “I’m pretty comfortable (in relief) because I know that’s my position on the team right now.”
North Scott (27-14) generated only two hits through 5 2/3 innings against Oskaloosa starter Hayle Hacker.
Then, the Lancers broke through.
Taylor Robertson singled, Brooke Kilburg walked and Anderson blooped a ball that grazed off the glove of right fielder Sophia Dykstra for a two-run double to tie the game.
“We weren’t mentally ready,” Anderson said. “We didn’t have nerves, but we weren’t ready to come out from the gun. Coming into the late innings, we know we’ve won late before, so we have more of an edge on (teams) mentally. It transfers to the physical game.”
After two more scoreless frames from Lewis, North Scott ended it in the eighth.
Hayes led off with a bunt single. Robertson sacrificed her to second and Kilburg reached after Hacker misplayed a ball in the circle. Oskaloosa elected to walk Anderson to load the bases with one out.
Lee launched Hacker’s first pitch into center field for the game-deciding run.
“It was awesome,” Hayes said. “We get to stay through Friday now. We’re pumped.”
The Lancers see a familiar foe in the semifinals. North Scott handed Charles City its first of just three losses this season earlier this month in Iowa City.
"I think today was a motivator to show we can do this," Anderson said. "Even though we got down, we didn't press and didn't get worried.
"We've shown all season we can win close games."