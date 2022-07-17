Lancers, without any seniors, seek to capture the moment now

ELDRIDGE — There are no guarantees in athletics. Holly Hoelting knows that all too well.

After her Pleasant Valley High School softball team qualified for the state tournament her sophomore and junior seasons, the Spartans figured to be a shoe-in her senior year with multiple all-staters returning from a third-place state tournament team the previous summer.

A state trip never transpired as Cedar Rapids Prairie upset PV in the regional final.

So when eighth-ranked North Scott heads to the state tournament Monday evening in Fort Dodge, Hoelting wants her team with no seniors to seize the opportunity now.

“There might not be a next year,” Hoelting said. “It is always about the moment you were given. You have to capture it right away.”

The Lancers (28-10) have a tall challenge in front of them.

ADM, coached by former Lancer softball great Lindsay Stanford (Wood), is ranked second in Class 4A and already has a 5-1 victory over North Scott last month at the North Scott Invitational.

The Tigers (31-4) return eight starters from last year’s state semifinal squad. They have a power pitcher in southpaw Aliya Yanga, who leads the 4A field with a dazzling 1.04 ERA and 263 strikeouts. They run the bases aggressively. They have the second-best fielding percentage in the tournament.

“I like that we played them once in nonconference,” Hoelting said. “It isn’t horrible that we lost because they exposed some of our weaknesses, and I’m hoping to expose some of theirs when we play.

“This is a completely different atmosphere.”

North Scott has been a traditional power in softball, but the Lancers have come a long way in a year. They were an uncharacteristic 17-21 and in the second division of the Mississippi Athletic Conference last season.

“Our offense has gotten a lot better,” junior Maddy McDermott said. “We string hits together a lot more often and score more runs.”

The team’s slogan is: “Sprint Now, Rest Later.”

North Scott’s coaches have discussed how to physically and mentally navigate a 40-game season, which often includes 5- or 6-hour days at the park.

“To be locked in for an entire game is hard,” shortstop Sydney Skarich said. “In-between pitches you can take a little break, but once she is pitching again, we’re all locked in and ready to go.”

That growth mindset has been just as vital as the physical improvements.

“It is kind of scary to think about how much potential they have,” Hoelting said. “Now that they have produced some of those things you were dreaming they would do at the beginning of May and the fact there are no seniors, that’s a special group with that junior class and some of those veteran sophomores.

“They have grown so much from last season to this season and just from May to July.”

It has led to a tight bond, on and off the field, for a team with several multi-sport athletes.

“All of us get along so well,” outfielder Carley Bredar said. “This team has really great chemistry and that helps our play on the field. We know we can trust each other and we hold each other accountable.”

The Lancers have suffered some setbacks along the way but possess five wins over state tournament teams — Muscatine and Waukee Northwest (5A), a sweep of Assumption (3A) and Louisa-Muscatine (2A).

In the postseason, McDermott has pitched back-to-back shutouts over Central DeWitt and Maquoketa.

“I have so much confidence in this team,” Bredar said. “Our defense is clean and solid, our offense can be solid and Maddy has been great. I have big expectations for our team when we get there.”

North Scott understands it’ll have to defend ADM’s small ball better than it did in the previous meeting. It’ll also have to generate more offense than it did the last time it saw Yanga.

Hoelting’s message is succinct: Swing at strikes and lay off balls.

“In the last two to three days, we have consequences if you swing at balls and take strikes,” Hoelting said. “You have to be in attack mode when you’re hitting. But you also have to know, you’re not going to put yourself in a bad position for an at-bat. If you’re swinging at balls, you’re putting yourself in a bad position."

McDermott said North Scott has a better understanding of what to expect after seeing Yanga once before.

“She’s a lefty and she’s quick,” McDermott noted. “We need to work on loading early and really getting to that ball.”

And for a North Scott team which starts six juniors, two sophomores and an incoming freshman, there is plenty of optimism moving ahead.

Hoelting wants her team living in the moment.

“We can’t think maybe next year we can get it done,” Bredar said. “We need to take this opportunity and go hard until the end.”