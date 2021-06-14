Last-innings struggles cost Rams in super-sectional softball setback

JOLIET — Riverdale High School pitcher Ashlynn Hemm was doing Ashlynn Hemm things for six innings in Monday’s Class 2A Joliet Super-Sectional softball game.
Then things fell apart for the Rams in an unusual bottom of the seventh that ended the Rams’ season with a 1-0 loss to Joliet Catholic Academy at Rosemont Stadium.
“It was heartbreaking,” said Riverdale coach Randy Creen after his club ended an 18-6 season with the program's first super-sectional appearance. “It’s tough. We still want to highlight all the positive things this team did this year. They have taken the program farther than anybody else. … Even though it was tough to swallow, we want to look at the positive things.”
The bottom of the seventh was anything but positive for the Rams and brought an end to the Riverdale season after the teams spent the first six innings trading goose-eggs on the scoreboard and having very few chances offensively.
Hemm (14-3) had struck out 13 batters through six innings and allowed just three baserunners. Two of those reached second and one was gunned out at third by catcher Hailey VenHuizen trying to steal.
However, in the seventh, the Angels took advantage of two Rams miscues and turned it into the game-winning run.
A leadoff single started the rally and was followed by a sacrifice bunt that turned into an error when Hemm threw low to first base. With runners on the corners, Creen opted to walk the next batter, who had lofted two fly balls to right in previous at-bats.
With the bases loaded, another attempted bunt appeared to help the Rams. However, the airborn spinning ball hit first baseman Brooklyn Smyser’s glove as she chased it down running toward home plate. She was still in fair territory when it bounced off her glove and bounded into foul ground, allowing the winning run to score.
“With the ball slicing, it was a tough play,” said Creen. “She’s moving in toward the ball and the batter/runner was moving up the line. There was no collision, but it’s still a tough play with all the pressure going on, bottom of the seventh, winning run right there.
“I’m not going to make it sound like that’s why we lost. We still didn’t score any runs.”
That’s because the Rams’ offensive chances were minimal against JA pitcher Andi Broniewicz. Sydney Hass led off the game with a single but was stranded. In the second, Hemm delivered a one-out single and pinch-runner Addie Secker moved to second before being stranded.
“We just couldn’t get that key base hit when we needed it,” said Creen. “Our game is to get a runner on, get a sacrifice and get a key hit to score a run. We just couldn’t do it tonight.”
Broniewicz checked the Rams on just two hits, did not walk any batters and made it tough on the Rams with an array of pitches high in the zone that Creen said led to numerous pop-outs and fly-outs.
While not the way the Rams had hoped to end the season, Creen feels as if the program is moving in the right direction even with the graduation of 10 seniors from this bunch.
“This team has set the bar," said Creen when asked how the program follows up this historical season. “It makes the younger kids hungry to know we can do this and go this far. I think it really helps in building the program.”
Creen returns two starting sophomores and freshman sensation Alivia Bark along with some core juniors.
“And our frosh-soph team went 12-3 this year, so we’re excited about that,” said Creen, adding that 10 seniors will not be returning. “That’s going to make it a little harder.”