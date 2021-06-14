Last-innings struggles cost Rams in super-sectional softball setback

JOLIET — Riverdale High School pitcher Ashlynn Hemm was doing Ashlynn Hemm things for six innings in Monday’s Class 2A Joliet Super-Sectional softball game.

Then things fell apart for the Rams in an unusual bottom of the seventh that ended the Rams’ season with a 1-0 loss to Joliet Catholic Academy at Rosemont Stadium.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Riverdale coach Randy Creen after his club ended an 18-6 season with the program's first super-sectional appearance. “It’s tough. We still want to highlight all the positive things this team did this year. They have taken the program farther than anybody else. … Even though it was tough to swallow, we want to look at the positive things.”

The bottom of the seventh was anything but positive for the Rams and brought an end to the Riverdale season after the teams spent the first six innings trading goose-eggs on the scoreboard and having very few chances offensively.

Hemm (14-3) had struck out 13 batters through six innings and allowed just three baserunners. Two of those reached second and one was gunned out at third by catcher Hailey VenHuizen trying to steal.

However, in the seventh, the Angels took advantage of two Rams miscues and turned it into the game-winning run.