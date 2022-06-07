Late home runs send North Scott past Northeast in pitcher's duel

GOOSE LAKE — Looking to avenge its only loss of the season, the North Scott softball team came through in the final two innings to beat Class 3A No. 5 Northeast 3-1.

North Scott eighth-grader Adalynn Johnson and junior Maddy McDermott hit solo home runs in the seventh inning top help secure the comeback.

McDermott improved to 6-0 after pitching a complete game, striking out 14 with no walks and five hits.

The Rebels (9-2) beat the Lancers (10-1) 4-2 earlier this season.

Earning the key road win required getting by starting pitcher Madison Kluever, who entered the game 9-0.

McDermott said keeping the energy up in the dugout was key to staying in the game. The Lancers had just two singles through five innings and hit into three inning-ending double plays before getting on the board.

“We try to stay focused, and just, so what, next pitch,” she said. “We knew that they were good and we just prepared really well at practice and pre-game. We were ready.”

The game was a pitcher’s duel through three innings before Leah Mangelsen hit a one-out home run in the fourth inning to put the Rebels up 1-0. McDermott only gave up two hits from that point forward.

It took a chaotic sequence for the Lancers to get on the board in the sixth inning. Rylee Daniels led off the frame with a single and Ruby Atkins entered as a courtesy runner.

Teagan Kelley then laid down a sac bunt and Atkins pushed for third base, scoring easily after the throw to third was off line.

North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said the team did a good job of capitalizing when it could.

“We talk about, if there’s a bunt, really looking three if we can,” she said. “She saw the base open so she just went. Overthrow, and she’s at home. It kind of happens really quick.”

“This was a chance to redeem that earlier loss that we had. They’re a good team and they put the ball in play, especially really hard when they hit the home run. But at the same time, we do the same thing.”

Northeast coach Travis Eversmeyer said it was another really good softball game against the Lancers.

“It comes down to those crucial situations at the end of the game, and they capitalized,” he said. “Those are the games that make you better for the postseason. We’re always excited when North Scott is on the schedule. Holly does a great job. Every game we play against them it seems like it goes down to those last couple innings.”

Johnson’s home run led off the seventh inning to give the Lancers a 2-1 lead. McDermott followed suit with a long ball to right field after two groundouts.

Not out of the woods yet, McDermott shut the door by retiring the final eight Rebels, five by strikeout. Her 14th strikeout followed a flyout and groundout ended the game.

“It feels great to get a win like this,” McDermott said, “since they are a good team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.