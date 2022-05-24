Leafs blank Streator to reach regional finals

GENESEO — Serving as regional hosts this week, the Geneseo High School softball team is hoping a little home cooking will serve it up a championship.

The fourth-seeded Lady Leafs began their Class 3A postseason push on a cool and windy Tuesday evening at the J.F. Edwards Complex and found themselves having to battle to earn a shot at their first regional title since 2019.

Fortunately for Geneseo, pitchers Katelyn Emerick and Tara Bomleny were up to the challenge posed by Streator. The duo combined on a five-hitter and benefitted from strong defense as the Lady Leafs prevailed 3-0.

Now 18-18, Geneseo will face top-seeded Metamora (26-5) Friday afternoon at 4:30 in the regional championship game. The Redbirds advanced handily in Tuesday's opener, topping Galesburg 11-1 in five innings.

"It's definitely going to help us," Emerick said of the Leafs getting to play for a plaque on their home diamond, "but we've got to come off the bus, as we always say. We can't take anyone lightly."

That lesson was driven home by a Streator club that played above and beyond its No. 5 seed and 9-14 record.

After Geneseo went up 2-0 through three innings, the Lady Bulldogs had a golden opportunity to answer in the top of the fourth. Jaelyn Blakemore reached on an error, and Maci Byers and Emma Augustine both singled to load the bases with nobody out.

However, a fine catch of a wind-held ball by Leafs' shortstop Payton Stohl in short left field resulted in a rally-breaking double play as Emerick was able to work out of trouble.

"We played some solid defense. I was really pleased with the girls' focus," said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit. "With the bases loaded and nobody out, a pop-up ball that drops a lot of times, but with the wind, (Stohl) wad able to make a nice play on it.

"We focused well all day on defense. On a day like today, you've got to do that."

After Lauryn Wildermuth's sixth-inning RBI single gave the Leafs a three-run lead, Streator tried to rally against Bomleny, who had entered the circle in the top of the sixth.

The Lady Bulldogs had the tying run at the plate with one out, but Bomleny got a pair of fly-ball outs to nail down the save.

"Our pitching was really good," said Pettit. "We had four pitchers ready to go today, and we only needed two."

Emerick delivered five strong innings, allowing two hits with no walks and four strikeouts before giving the ball to Bomleny.

"I knew I had to keep the ball down, keep it low and keep them off-balance," she said. "My screwball was my best pitch, and with the wind, it really kept them off-balance."

The Lady Leafs gave Emerick an early lead to work with when Sienna Frank belted a one-out triple in the bottom of the second and scored on an error. An inning later, Taylor Krueger reached on an error and scored on a Jaelyn Lambin groundout.

"We were prepared for anything," Emerick said. "We had to play defense, and come out right away with good hitting."

