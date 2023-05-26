Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When LaSalle-Peru tacked three runs onto a 2-1 lead in the bottom of sixth inning Friday, the Geneseo softball team still had one thing on its side.

Be-leaf.

"It’s something we talk about all the time and we spell it b-e-l-e-a-f," Maple Leafs coach Bob Pettit said. "When things don’t look the best, there is always be-leaf."

In an Illinois Class 3A regional championship game at Rock Island’s Frances Willard Field, Geneseo turned thoughts into reality.

The Maple Leafs scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning, then turned the Cavaliers away with some strong defense to earn a 7-5 title-game victory and a spot in a Tuesday sectional semifinal at Metamora.

"That was two very good softball teams going at in and a game neither team deserved to lose," Pettit said. "Two top-nine teams, that should have been a super-sectional match-up, something somewhere down the road. Tough game to lose. I know, we’ve all been there. As proud as I am of how our team came back, I feel for L-P a bit."

Geneseo sent 10 batters to the plate in the deciding inning as it overcame a 5-1 deficit.

"The confidence, it was there. We believed in ourselves," said Jaelyn Lambin, who would have plenty to say about how the inning would play out.

Sidney Spindel opened things off by driving a double down the line in left, advancing on a passed ball and scoring the Maple Leafs’ first run since Tara Bomleny opened the fourth with a home run when Lauren Wildermuth singled to center.

"When things got started, the noise in the dugout picked up. The chants, they seemed to get everybody going," Lambin said. "It got louder and louder."

Wildermuth advanced when Sienna Frank walked and neither remained on base for long.

Lambin, hitless in her first three at-bats, made her fourth plate appearance count.

"The only thing that mattered to me then was getting on base," Lambin said. "It didn’t have to be a homer. It could have been a single. It could have been a walk. It could have been a hit by pitch. Just keep it going. This was a game we had to get."

The senior deposited a pitch from Cavaliers’ starter Chloe Mitchell over the fence in right-center field, tying the game at five-all.

The Maple Leafs weren’t done yet.

A single by Madison Scott brought Payton Stohl home with the go-ahead run and a sacrifice fly by Spindel scored Bomleny with the sixth run of the inning.

The Maple Leafs defense turned back any hopes the Cavaliers (29-6) of a seventh-inning comeback of their own.

Wildermuth snared an inning-opening line drive off the bat of Ava Lambert, an throw from the outfield beat Callie Mertes to first base and after Kelsey Frederick reached on her third hit of the game, Bomleny ended things with her seventh strikeout of the game.

"We never gave up," Bomleny said.

She welcomed the chance to cut the Cavaliers’ early 2-0 deficit in half, opening the fourth with just one of four hits surrendered by Mitchell through six innings.

"It felt good to get that one run back after I had given up a couple early," Bomleny said. "I felt bad about that but I knew we keep working. That’s what we’re about."

Pettit said the game played out much like a regular-season nonconference game between the two teams, a game Geneseo led 7-1 before LaSalle-Peru rallied, forced extra innings and won 8-7 in eight innings.

"That was in the back of the mind from the start. We didn’t forget," Lambin said. "They’re a good team but we showed them that we are, too."