Leafs rally from down six to top Moline in Big 6 slugfest

GENESEO — With a strong wind blowing in, home runs were not meant to be Tuesday at the J.F. Edwards Complex.

However, that did not mean that the Western Big 6 softball matchup between Geneseo and Moline was lacking in offensive fireworks.

Down by six after two innings, the Maple Leafs rallied and eventually took the lead with a five-run fifth, then held off the Maroons for a wild 11-9 conference victory.

"We really had to find if we could fight back against a team like Moline, but the girls showed a lot of intestinal fortitude and didn't get down," said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit. "Once we started putting runs on the board, it was going to be a matter of who could put the most on the board."

After rallying to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth inning, Geneseo (6-5, 3-1 WB6) again found itself down when Moline (2-8, 2-3) edged ahead 7-6 in the top of the fifth on a Lana Edkin RBI single.

The hosts responded in their half of the inning. After an error enabled the tying run to score, junior shortstop Payton Stohl broke the tie with a two-run double. An RBI single by Lauryn Wildermuth and Jaelyn Lambin's RBI double capped the rally.

"To be honest, when we were down 6-0, it felt hard to come back, but we stayed energetic and kept chipping away," said Stohl (2-for-4, three RBIs). "Once we scored the two runs in the second, we got more confident."

Before belting what proved to be the game-winning hit, Stohl had scored on an error in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 6-6 after her and Sidney Spindel had back-to-back RBI singles.

"Moline is a good softball team," she said, "and we knew we needed more than just those two runs (driven in by Stohl)."

Indeed, the Maroons kept banging away. A Brenna Ross sacrifice fly scored Sarah Spurgetis in the top of the sixth, then Edkin (3-for-4) doubled and scored on a two-out error to close the gap to 11-9 with the go-ahead run at the plate.

Macy Walston then hit a shot to deep center field, but the wind hung the ball up enough for Lambin to make the game-ending catch.

"We'd been struggling on offense — we got shut out by Rock Island on Saturday (a 10-0 loss) and scored just once against Quincy (a 1-0 win) — so I thought it was huge for us to put up six runs early," said Moline coach Mark Gerlach.

A two-run single by Kaylee Dennis (2-for-3) and Kayla Collins' two-run double sparked Moline in the top of the second as it went up 6-0. However, seven Maroon errors added fuel to the fire in Geneseo's comeback.

"We just had too many errors," Gerlach said. "Geneseo is known for its hitting, and we knew we weren't going to shut them out. But we can't give them four or five outs in an inning. We did that, and we paid for it."

For the Maple Leafs, the road back from being down six began with Lambin's second-inning RBI triple; she then scored on a Tara Bomleny groundout.

While the offense was cutting loose and cashing in on Moline's miscues, Geneseo relief pitchers Morgan Snell and Bomleny managed to keep the Maroons just enough in check, with Bomleny earning the win to improve to 3-0.

"We started out a little slow at the beginning of the game," Lambin (3-for-4) said, "but our bats were hot and we caught up with them."

