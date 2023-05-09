GENESEO — First things first, the Geneseo softball team had Tuesday's business to take care of against Rock Island.

After handling the Rocks 11-1 in five innings at the J.F. Edwards Complex, the Leafs are free to focus 100 percent on their next order of business.

Geneseo (23-6) heads to Sterling (19-5) on Thursday, with both teams tied for the Western Big 6 lead at 11-2. Either way, Thursday's winner will be a first-time Big 6 softball champion.

The Golden Warriors coasted to a 15-0, four-inning triumph over Alleman on Tuesday.

"There's not a lot of room for bumps in the road anymore, and today was a good step," said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit. "We tried to keep it in mind that we had to win this game. We don't look past Rock Island at all; they're definitely a formidable opponent.

"I've got a strong feeling we'll be playing them in our regional opener as well, so it feels good to get a win here."

Fueling the Leafs in Tuesday's victory was strong production from the upper portion of their lineup, particularly sophomore second baseman Avery Kennedy and junior catcher Sidney Spindel.

Both cashed in with runners in scoring position. Hitting third, Kennedy went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored a pair. Clean-up hitter Spindel was 2-for-2 and had three RBIs.

Lead-off hitter Jaelyn Lambin set the table for the pair by going 3-for-4. She also belted a solo home run to open the bottom of the fifth that ended the game via the 10-run rule.

"We always want to move the runners around, and we did a good job of that tonight," said Spindel. "We definitely wanted to shut them down and then jump on them early. Getting those first three outs in the first inning helped set the tone."

As one of the younger Leafs, Kennedy feels her teammates' trust in her has helped her to both settle in and thrive in the starting lineup.

"This team makes me feel welcome, and when the energy is high, I feel more relaxed up there," she said. "When we get up on a team, that can bring them down."

After Tara Bomleny retired Rock Island (12-10, 7-6) in order in the top of the first, Geneseo quickly went on the attack as Lambin's opening single ignited a four-run inning highlighted by RBI singles from Kennedy and Annabelle Veloz, a Spindel sacrifice fly and Bomleny's RBI double.

The Rocks tried to mount a response in their half of the second as Grace Vidmar singled and Mallory Hudnall walked to open the inning. However, Bomleny dug in and limited the damage to an RBI fielder's choice by Maddie Carroll.

Rock Island only got one more runner in scoring position the rest of the way as Bomleny finished with a three-hitter in five innings.

"They hit the ball to places we weren't. We were hitting it, but right at people," said Rock Island coach Julie Hudnall. "That's kind of been our nemesis a bit. We couldn't break through and get our momentum back, and we fell flat a little bit."

In the home half the fourth, the Leafs were anything but flat as they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs, an outburst that led to Lambin's game-ending trip around the bases the following frame

Payton Stohl, Kennedy and Bomleny each had RBIs in the fourth, with Spindel's two-run double being the key blow. Stohl was making her return to shortstop after being sidelined with a knee injury.

"With Payton in the lineup, that is a physical plus for us," Pettit said, "a mental plus, and an emotional plus."

With its first Western Big 6 softball title there for the taking on Thursday, Geneseo hopes to keep its emotions and energy at a high level.

"We just need to go in there with a clear mind," said Kennedy. "Start fast like we did today, and keep our energy up for the whole game."