In her four-year softball career at Geneseo High School, Jaelyn Lambin made a significant mark.

The senior center fielder capped her prep career this past spring by nearly doubling her career home run ledger. Lambin belted 14 homers to finish as the Leafs’ career leader with 29 round-trippers.

Her 14 home runs were part of a strong all-around season in which she posted a team-high 52 RBIs, .398 batting average, nine doubles, 60 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Most importantly, Lambin’s efforts helped Geneseo finish 29-9 and post a 12-2 conference record to win its first Western Big 6 Championship in its fourth year as a league member, edging Sterling (24-12, 11-3) by a game for the title.

When the Big 6 announced its all-conference roster for 2023, Lambin was recognized as the league’s Most Valuable Player. She heads up a group of six Leafs to earn All-WB6 kudos — five of whom are first-team selections.

Lambin was also a first-team Illinois Coaches Association All-State pick in Class 3A after helping lead the Leafs to their first IHSA regional championship plaque since 2019.

Joining her on the Big 6’s 13-player first-team roster were two of her fellow seniors, pitcher Tara Bomleny and outfielder/third baseman Madi Scott.

Junior catcher Sidney Spindel and sophomore infielder Avery Kennedy were also first-team honorees. A fourth Geneseo senior, infielder Annabelle Veloz, was a second-team selection.

Spindel was also an ICA second-team All-State pick in 3A; Bomleny and Scott were both third-team ICA honorees.

Moline (15-17) came on strong down the stretch to finish 10-4 and edge United Township (22-15, 9-5) by a game for third place in a tightly-contested Big 6 race.

The Maroons had two first-teamers among their three all-conference picks, with senior outfielder Macy Walston and junior infielder Ava Navarro getting the nod. Earning second-team kudos was senior outfielder Sarah Spurgetis.

As for UT, the Panthers avenged two league losses to Moline by topping the Maroons, 13-4, in the Class 4A United Township Regional semifinals en route to earning their first postseason title since 2016.

The Panthers were rewarded with five all-conference selections, three of whom also earned ICA Class 4A All-State status.

That trio included one of UT’s two first-teamers — freshman third baseman Miah Berhenke. Junior catcher Marilyn Boyer was second-team ICA All-State as well as second-team All-Big 6.

The third Panther to earn All-State kudos was sophomore pitcher Sam Verstraete, who was named to the Big 6’s second team.

Freshman pitcher Emily Stevens joined Berhenke on the Big 6 first-team roster as a utility player selection. Junior second baseman Kaylie Pena was a second-team pick.

Rock Island (13-14, 8-6) had won the previous five Big 6 titles before Geneseo ended its reign this past spring.

The Rocks had a pair of all-conference honorees. Senior pitcher/infielder Lexi Carroll was also an ICA All-State second-team pick in 3A. She was joined on the All-Big 6 roster by sophomore outfielder A’rion Lonergan — a third-team ICA All-State pick.

Alleman (3-17, 2-12) marked its first season back after a one-year varsity softball hiatus with one all-conference honoree in senior infielder Lilly Mitchell, a second-team selection.