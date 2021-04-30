Leafs sweep Big 6 softball debut

GENESEO — Making its long-awaited debut as members of the Western Big 6 Conference, the Geneseo softball squad hit the ground running Friday afternoon.

Hosting Quincy in the opening doubleheader at the J.F. Edwards Complex, the Maple Leafs got a combined no-hitter from Anna Narup and Katelyn Emerick in an 8-0 first-game victory, then turned up the heat offensively to complete the sweep with a 17-1, four-inning win.

"The second game was one of those where we got up early and then tried to get as many people in as possible," said Geneseo coach Pat Mitchell, whose 7-0 club opened the nightcap with five first-inning runs, then tacked on four more in the second before cutting loose for an eight-run third frame.

Natalie Baumgardner went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs in the second game, with Jaelyn Lambin tripling and driving in four runs. Emerick, who started and worked three innings to get her first win, helped herself with a double and two RBIs.

In the opener, Narup (6-0) continued her dominant senior season with 13 strikeouts in five innings before giving the ball to Emerick to finish the no-hitter. The Blue Devils (4-3, 0-2) only got four baserunners on three Narup walks and a Geneseo error.