PREP SOFTBALL | ROCKRIDGE 10, ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN 1

Lewis' arm and bat lift Rockets into the Elite Eight

  • Updated
052822-qc-spt-rockridge soft-106

Rockridge's Payton Brown slides in safe at home past Erie-Prophetstown's catcher Sydney Schwartz Saturday in their Class 2A sectional final Saturday at the Moline's Bob Seitz Field.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

In just a brief amount of time, Rockridge softball standout Kendra Lewis has built a reputation as an elite big-game player.

The sophomore's performances the last two days have only served to enhance that reputation.

Less than 24 hours after prevailing in a one-run duel with Tremont, Lewis used her pitching arm and her bat to help lift the Rockets (32-0) to their sixth consecutive sectional title and 62nd consecutive victory.

She tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and also went 3-for-4 with three RBI in a 10-1 win over Erie-Prophetstown in the IHSA Class 2A Tremont Sectional title game, held in Moline before a large crowd at Bob Seitz Field.

"The bigger the game, the more determined Kendra is," Rockridge coach John Nelson said of Lewis, who is now 22-0 for the season and 39-0 in her high school career after Saturday's performance.

The first of Lewis' RBI came in the very first inning as she singled in Payton Brown, who was hit by the first pitch of the game from E-P's junior ace Aylah Jones. Lewis later scored on a wild pitch as the Rockets jumped to a quick 2-0 lead.

"Getting the jump on a team like E-P, with a very good pitcher, that was huge," said Lewis, who the day before had tossed a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and drove in the go-ahead run in a 2-1 sectional semifinal win over Tremont.

"It takes a load off of everybody, and it helps tremendously to change everything. At the same time, we felt like we still had to put the pedal to the metal."

Two innings later, Lewis belted a two-run double to give Rockridge a 4-0 lead. The Rockets led by five runs before the Panthers (15-4) ended Lewis's no-hit bid when Mya Jones belted a lead-off home run in the bottom of the fifth to get E-P within 5-1.

"It happens," said Lewis. "You never want to give up home runs, but I have so much faith in all of my teammates. They've been a huge help to me."

Indeed, Rockridge answered back with an RBI double by No. 8 hitter Daytonah Downing in the top of the sixth. The following inning, Kori Needham's three-run homer highlighted a closing four-run salvo by the Rockets off Jones (14-4).

"With the bigger fences here compared to our place, plus the wind blowing in, I just needed to at least hit it deep enough to get a run in, but I felt like it had a chance (to go out)," Needham said. "We just had to keep the insurance runs coming."

Needham and her teammates were doubtlessly propelled by the tight outcome of Friday's sectional semifinal in Tremont, a game in which the Rockets and Lewis fended off several rallies by the Turks to earn the win and advance.

"Once we got started in the first inning," said Needham, "we kept on a roll."

While Rockridge and its perfect record looks ahead to Monday's 11 a.m. date with Richmond-Burton (18-4) at the East Peoria Super-Sectional, Erie-Prophetstown sees a history-making season end far sooner than it would have liked.

"From the start, we didn't come out playing E-P softball," said Panthers' coach Kerrie McDonnell, "and that was the way we played through the whole game. We had errors on the field, and mental errors. Kendra threw one heckuva game, but we weren't making the adjustments we needed at the plate."

IHSA CLASS 2A EAST PEORIA SUPER-SECTIONAL

Who, when and where: Rockridge (32-0) vs. Richmond-Burton (18-4) Monday at 11 a.m. at the EastSide Centre.

How they got here: Winners of 62 straight games, the Rockets of Rockridge advanced out of their own regional with wins over Mercer County (6-4) and Riverdale (8-1), then took the Tremont Sectional title by topping the host Turks 2-1 and besting Erie-Prophetstown 10-1 in the title game. ... The Rockets of R-B topped Sandwich (5-2) and Aurora Rosary (2-1 in eight innings) to win the Genoa-Kingston Regional, then won their own sectional with one-run wins over Oregon (2-1) and Stillman Valley (4-3).

Elite Eight histories: This is Rockridge's sixth straight trip to the Elite Eight and the 11th in the program's history, while Richmond-Burton is making just its second Elite Eight appearance, its first coming in 2002 when it won its lone sectional title prior to this season.

Up next: The East Peoria Super-Sectional champion advances to Friday's 3 p.m. semifinal at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, and will face the winner of the Olivet Nazarene University Super-Sectional in Bourbonnais between Pontiac (26-7-1) and Lombard Montini (19-9).

