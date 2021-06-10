Lewis helps lift Rockridge softball to fifth straight sectional title

Indeed, the Rockets got the early jump on Frazier (14-2) on Lexi Hines' two-out solo homer in the top of the first inning.

"Once it went off the bat, it had that pop it normally has when it's a home run. That felt pretty good," said Hines. "We just had to keep playing the way we know how. Whether we're up or down, we keep the same drive."

Aggressive, heads-up baserunning by senior first baseman Drish widened the Rockets' lead to 2-0 in the top of the second. Like she did in the later innings, Drish reached on a dropped third strike, with a passed ball putting her in scoring position.

On a Kori Needham groundout, Drish attempted to move up to third base, drawing a throw that proved to be off the mark and enabling her to scamper home with Rockridge's second run.

"The dropped third strike was definitely not part of my strategy," she said. "Hustling down to first, that was my punishment. Husting home, I just wanted to do something good for my team."

Having to jump on the bus for a lengthy road trip after edging Tremont 4-3 on Wednesday in a sectional semifinal that had been suspended from the day before was also not part of the Rockets' plan.