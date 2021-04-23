Lewis, Rockets shut out Rocks

Rockridge freshman Kendra Lewis played with the poise of a veteran Friday.
Working with a lead she helped create before ever delivering her first pitch, Lewis limited Rock Island to one hit to help lead the Rockets to a 6-0 nonconference softball victory at Francis Willard Field.
Rockridge bunched together five of its 12 hits in the top of the first inning, giving Lewis a 4-0 lead to work with in the match-up between recent Illinois state champions.
"It feels good to jump out to a quick lead and put some runs up early," Lewis said. "An inning like that, it takes the stress off."
Lea Kendall and Lewis opened the game with singles before Lexi Hines drove a two-run double to center, giving Rockridge all of the runs it would need.
A run-scoring groundout by Kori Needham and an RBI single by Bailah Bognar sent Lewis into the circle with a four-run advantage.
Blending a dominant riseball with an effective change-up, Lewis didn’t surrender a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning when Bella Allison sent a ground-hugging two-out single into left field beyond the reach of defenders at shortstop and second base.
Lewis did work around three walks in the first five innings and finished off a nine-strikeout effort with a pair after Rock Island loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
"There are things she can and will do better over time, but she pitched a really nice game," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "She may be a freshman, but there were times when she looked like she had been out there for 10 years. She pitched with a lot of poise."
Lewis credited the work of Bognar behind the plate with helping her craft the strong early-season pitching performance.
"Bailah did a great job of framing pitches and working the corners," Lewis said. "It helps so much having a catcher who does a tremendous job like that."
Lewis provided her share of offensive help as well, driving a run home with a fifth-inning double as she improved to 10-for-10 on the season at the plate by counting two doubles among her four hits against the Rocks.
While generally pleased with how pitcher Delia Schwartz settled down after a tough first inning and with a defense that committed just one error, Rock Island coach Chris Allison said his team’s first loss in three games provided some teaching moments.
"We have some work to do," Allison said. "While we are never happy with a loss, we like playing good programs like Rockridge because there is a lot we can learn from a facing a good opponent like this. Lewis threw a good game, but we need to learn from it."
Nelson said his team can learn from the win as well.
The Rockets (2-0) put at least one runner on base in six innings, scoring their final run on a seventh-inning ground out by Olivia Drish, but Rockridge missed a chance to increase the lead mid-game when it scored just once after loading the bases with one out in the fifth.
"We hung a few too many zeroes on our side of the scoreboard. We had chances to change that, but we’re two games in," Nelson said. "That’s why we like playing a quality team like Rock Island. There are always situations you can learn from, things that will help us later on."