Lewis, Rockets shut out Rocks

"There are things she can and will do better over time, but she pitched a really nice game," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "She may be a freshman, but there were times when she looked like she had been out there for 10 years. She pitched with a lot of poise."

Lewis credited the work of Bognar behind the plate with helping her craft the strong early-season pitching performance.

"Bailah did a great job of framing pitches and working the corners," Lewis said. "It helps so much having a catcher who does a tremendous job like that."

Lewis provided her share of offensive help as well, driving a run home with a fifth-inning double as she improved to 10-for-10 on the season at the plate by counting two doubles among her four hits against the Rocks.

While generally pleased with how pitcher Delia Schwartz settled down after a tough first inning and with a defense that committed just one error, Rock Island coach Chris Allison said his team’s first loss in three games provided some teaching moments.

"We have some work to do," Allison said. "While we are never happy with a loss, we like playing good programs like Rockridge because there is a lot we can learn from a facing a good opponent like this. Lewis threw a good game, but we need to learn from it."