DEWITT — Brylee Klosterman shoulders a lot of the load for Iowa City Liberty.
A two-time all-stater and one of four sophomores on the team, the center fielder puts a lot of pressure on herself to come through for the Lightning.
On Thursday night at the Central DeWitt Athletic Complex, Klosterman did just that.
An outside pitch laced to left field off the bat of Klosterman plated the game-winning run as Liberty triumphed 3-2 over Central DeWitt in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal.
It marks the first ever postseason victory in school history as they advance to face 11th-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on Saturday night.
“I don’t know if I wanted to go 10 to get it,” Lightning head coach Jeff Kelley said. “They battled, we had our backs against the wall a couple times. They thought they could get it done.”
In the 10th inning, Iowa City Liberty (18-23) put together their rally.
Leadoff hitter Addie Schmierer reached on the only DeWitt error and eventually ended up at third after a bunt and a passed ball. With one out, Klosterman stepped to the plate.
Having already doubled off Sabers (17-18) starter Mya Cavanagh gave the outfielder confidence she could get a hit, and she did on a 2-2 count that easily scored Schmierer.
“I knew I had to lay back and not get too ahead of myself and not get too antsy,” Klosterman said. “I have been somewhat struggling with that (outside pitch) my past few years, and I hit it where I needed to.”
Kara Maiers finished what she started, throwing a 1-2-3 inning that capped off her 14th win of the season, allowing just four hits and striking out 10.
It was a pitching performance that baffled DeWitt hitters.
“She does a nice job moving the ball around, and we chase a lot of pitches out of the zone,” Sabers head coach Lee Swanson said. “She throws the ball well. She keeps them in the game, and she’ll keep them in games going forward.”
Liberty nearly won the game earlier.
Sabers left fielder Katie Fox fired a cannon to the plate that threw out Raquel Trolliet to keep the game tied at two in the eighth inning. It felt like a momentum changer.
The freshman right-hander immediately took it away.
From the fourth inning on, Maiers allowed three baserunners while mixing in a change-up with an inside fastball.
None of the batters she faced for the final 21 outs got a ball that left the infield.
“Kept throwing strikes,” Maiers said. “I was so excited to be in it. Momentum was flowing through me.”
Liberty scored the game's first two runs on an RBI double by Klosterman and a run-scoring single by Trolliet.
DeWitt responded with a pair of runs in the third on an RBI bunt by Payton Preston and a throwing error.
Four players for the Lightning registered two hits and the one-through-four hitters drove in and scored all of the runs.
Now, they get a future MVC foe in the Saints for a spot in the regional championship. Young, athletic and now experienced, Liberty has a boat load of confidence heading into the weekend.
“We’ve been improving so much it keeps giving us more momentum,” Klosterman said. “Having to fight for 10 innings and can just fight through anything, we have a lot more confidence.”