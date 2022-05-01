Lincoln Trail Conference title chase could be just the start for young Spartans

It may not have been seen as such, but the arrival of five freshmen last spring might be the start of a richly successful era for Ridgewood softball.

That quintet — pitcher/infielder/outfielder Mya Brown, shortstop Clara Franks, outfielder/catcher Becca Lindsey, catcher Taylor Pace and third baseman Alexia Yarbrough — made an immediate impact for the Spartans.

Finishing 10-9 in 2021's COVID-19-abbreviated season, that taste of success has only grown as the Cambridge/AlWood softball co-op finds itself in the hunt for its first Lincoln Trail Conference championship.

Sitting at 9-1 in the LTC going into today's doubleheader at United, the Spartans (12-2 overall) are just a half-game behind league leader West Central (16-4, 10-0).

"They've really filled the void we thought we'd have (this spring) with the seniors we graduated," Ridgewood coach Renae Leander said of her now-sophomore quintet, which produced a 2021 Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A all-state selection in Brown.

"We definitely anticipated winning a regional title last year with an experienced group, but we came up short against Newman (a 5-2 semifinal-round loss)."

The Spartans and the Heat are set to meet a week from this coming Thursday in a doubleheader at Stronghurst that could decide the conference title.

"We're hoping it comes down to us and West Central for the title," Leander said. "The legacy last year's seniors left behind has been helping these sophomores. Blending them with upperclassmen like (seniors) Hallica Warren-Anderson and Brook Jones, that's been huge for us.

"We haven't had to spend time trying to figure out who works best together."

Winners of six in a row since dropping the opening game of an Apr. 16 conference doubleheader against Princeville, Ridgewood has been boosted by its youth corps.

Franks is the Spartans' leading hitter with a .435 average, plus six doubles, 10 RBIs and 19 runs. Lindsey is batting .333 with 13 RBIs and 15 runs, and Brown has three home runs, 13 RBIs and 19 runs along with her 6-2 pitching mark, 2.38 ERA and 107 strikeouts.

Among the Spartan veterans, Warren-Anderson is batting .320 with four doubles, 12 RBIs and 17 runs. As a freshman in '19, she was a key piece of a Ridgewood club that came within a few innings of winning a regional title, only to see Princeville rally for a 2-1 victory.

"Last year's senior class left a good message for this year's seniors," said Leander. "Get vengeance for our last two regionals."

Before getting payback for past postseason near-misses, the Spartans hope to overtake West Central in the race to the LTC's finish line, then take that momentum with them into the postseason.

Leander believes that Ridgewood's appearance at Rockridge's Spring into Playoffs Classic on the final weekend of the regular season will hopefully ensure a better outcome once regionals roll around.

"That was one of the reasons we wanted to get in the Rockridge tourney," she said. "We'd rather see the toughest competition we can face going into regionals, so we don't fall short when it really does matter."

