Lindquist comes up clutch for PV in heart-stopping win

“We lost a little bit of fire,” Hassel said, “but we started to gain that back up at the end because we knew we have won a lot of games like that this season.”

Lindquist held the Rams scoreless in the seventh to stem the tide.

“Once we got three outs in the seventh, we calmed down a little bit,” Wood said.

Lindquist, who will be done playing competitive softball after this tournament to focus on academics at the University of Iowa, finished them off.

It was her second hit of the game and her third RBI.

“Sophia is special to me, special to PV softball,” Lara said. “This team loves her. She’ll bend over backwards and run through a brick wall for this team. We wouldn’t be here without her.”

When Southeast Polk elected to pitch around Wood and take its chances with Lindquist, it didn’t bother Lara one bit.

“She’s a pretty dangerous hitter,” Lara said. “I wouldn’t pitch to her.”

As a result, PV is into the semifinals for the fourth time in six years. It will face Ankeny Centennial, a 2-0 winner over Iowa City High, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“For the last month, this team has been doing this,” Lara said. “They’ve been grinding and grinding. They’re giving me a heart attack, but they love to fight and they flourish in these moments.”

