Perhaps the scary thing is, Lauren Loken is still coming into her own.
The Davenport Assumption sophomore softball player showed a glimpse of what the future holds while also helping the current Knights advance to the regional title game. Loken blasted a two-run home run to help Assumption defeat Monticello, 12-0, in four innings on Friday night in a Class 3A regional semifinal at the St. Vincent Center.
Assumption (37-2) will host West Burlington (25-11) for the right to go to state at 7 p.m. on Monday. West Burlington upset Camanche on the road to advance to the regional title game.
Loken has not hit many home runs this seaso,n but the contact she made was one of the hardest hit balls of the night. It was a line drive to dead center-field that easily cleared the fence in the fourth inning. It was part of a six-run frame that put the game away for the home team. Loken laughed a little when she knew what celebration was waiting for her at home plate.
"I knew I was going to get hit pretty hard," Loken said of her teammates congratulating her along with screams and high-fives. "Any time anybody hits (a home run), they go absolutely crazy."
Loken said she actually has been struggling to be more consistent at the plate. She has been hitting out of the No. 7 spot for the Lady Knights. But Loken said she has been trying to work out her difficulties in the batting cage.
"I am trying to get my timing down better and working on mechanics," Loken said. "But when I hit (that pitch), it felt really good."
Assumption coach Ron Ferill said what was on display Friday night is just a glimpse of Loken's potential.
"She is the strongest girl here and maybe one of the strongest girls in the state," Ferill said. "She is a Division I athlete, but she is just now starting to figure out what she is capable of. We keep her down (in the seven spot) because she is not quite ready to hit consistently. But you saw what she can do when she hit that home run."
Loken's hit was just part of the Knights' attack. Anna Wohlers drove in three and had a triple and a double.
Nicole Yoder had two RBIs while Lea Nelson contributed a two-run single. Gracie Jevyak added a RBI groundout and Carlie Sammon had a sacrifice fly. Olivia Wardlow also had a RBI single for the winners.
Allie Timmons was untouchable again, striking out nine batters and walking just one. She did not allow a hit for the second-straight game. Monticello coach Bret McDonald said Timmons' rise ball was devastating.
"She can change the level of that rise ball when she wants," McDonald said. "When you are trying to guess where (that pitch) is going to be, that is tough to face."
Next up for the Knights is a date with a West Burlington team that has an eighth-grader for an ace. Lauren Summers has a 22-9 record in 34 appearances for West Burlington. She also has 246 strikeouts in 196 innings pitched.
Loken said she actually knows Summers because she played with Loken's younger sister.
"It should be a lot of fun facing her, she comes out with nothing to lose," Loken said of Summers. "When you beat a 31-win team (Camanche) on their home field in the playoffs, you have to be fearless."