EDGINGTON — The winds were out in full force for Monday afternoon's matchup of Quad Cities area softball powers at Rockridge High School.

Taking on Western Big 6 co-leader Geneseo, the Rockets were able to use the jet stream to their advantage by belting four home runs and rolling to a 10-0, six-inning victory over the Lady Leafs.

"We came into this game wanting to work on different approaches in different situations," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "We wanted to work on hitting in certain situations, but it was one of those days where balls got up in the wind and they went out."

Before utilizing the home-run ball to great effect, the Rockets (15-1) used a blend of doubles and singles to go up 2-0 in the first inning.

Kendra Lewis belted a one-out double, and Kori Needham followed with a base hit to score courtesy runner Stella Riley. With two outs, Taylor Dieterich doubled and came home on Cierra Bush's single.

Two innings later, Needham (2-for-2, four RBI) hit the first of Rockridge's four round-trippers, a moon shot over the batter's eye in center field to put the hosts up 4-0.

"When I go up to bat, I know who's in front of me with Payton (Brown) and Kendra," Needham said. "Teams will normally try to pitch around them, so I try to hit it to the right side and get them in. We pass it down from there and score more runs."

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dieterich (2-for-3) got in on the home run fun. After a Needham sacrifice fly scored Morgan Hofer to put Rockridge up five, Dieterich also cleared the center field fence for a two-run shot to put her club up 7-0.

While the Rockridge bats were pounding away, Lewis and the Rockridge defense were able to hold in check a Geneseo club that was averaging just over 11 runs per game entering Monday's contest.

Lewis allowed no walks and four hits, two from Geneseo second baseman Avery Kennedy, and recorded eight strikeouts to improve to 10-0.

"Hats off to Geneseo; their offense is absolutely insane," Lewis said. "Our defense is outstanding. Anytime the ball is hit, it winds up in someone's glove. (Catcher) Daytonah (Downing) has improved so much and is doing an awesome job."

"Geneseo is a perennial powerhouse on offense," Nelson added. "I was proud that we were able to shut them down."

The Leafs (12-3) did threaten early, leaving a runner in scoring position in the top of the first inning and getting runners to second and third in the third. Each time, however, they came up empty.

"We had to cash in on those opportunities," Geneseo coach Bob Pettit said. "Obviously Rockridge is a good team, no question about it. Right now, we're trying to work our way to that level."

The Rockets ended the game in the last of the sixth when Downing belted a solo shot and Brown (2-for-4) hit a decisive two-run homer.

Now, the Leafs look to move on as they are set to host fellow Big 6 co-leader Sterling Tuesday at 4:30. The Golden Warriors topped Rock Island 12-2 in five innings Monday to join Geneseo at 6-0 in the conference.

"Losses are good if you learn from them," Pettit said. "There's a lot of things to learn from a game like this, and I hope our players take that opportunity."

