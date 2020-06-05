Lost season 'hard pill to swallow' for Rockridge softball team

With Dehner coming off a junior season in which she batted .410 with 11 doubles, six home runs, 52 RBIs and 31 runs to earn first-team honors in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, and Irwin earning second-team All-TRAC West honors with a .333 average and 33 runs, the Rockets still had a strong leadership nucleus in place from last year's 32-7 campaign.

Additionally, Reimers and Rowe were looking for their roles to expand. Add in six underclassmen who were returning letterwinners and a strong freshman class coming in, and it was easy to see why Rockridge was eyeing its second state championship in three years.

"No matter what my role was, I was going to accept it and give 100 percent," Rowe stated. "That's what our program is about. All of us wholeheartedly believed we were going to play this year, and make it back down to East Peoria."

Up until the final call to pull the plug on the spring sports season on April 21, the Rockets continued to work toward that goal.

"Our motto was, 'Work While We Wait,' and we believed that in our hearts. It was all we had," said Dehner. "This is indescribable. It's like our breath was taken out of our bodies. We never wanted to think that this could happen, and we couldn't think about it until it actually happened.