Lost season 'hard pill to swallow' for Rockridge softball team

EDGINGTON — Over the past two years, the early days of June found the Rockridge softball team putting the wraps on seasons filled with success.
For the four senior members of the 2020 Rockridge squad, ending the season at the Class 2A state tournament in East Peoria had become a ritual they had grown accustomed to as they got to experience a state championship two years ago and a third-place finish at the end of last May.
But for the Rockets' veteran quartet of first baseman/DH Hailee Dehner, outfielder Grace Irwin, outfielder/first baseman Kenzie Reimers and first baseman/DH Madi Rowe, there would be no season-ending series of games at the EastSide Centre to cap this spring.
The cancellation of the season because of COVID-19 effectively ended the softball careers of Irwin, Reimers and Rowe, who do not plan on playing competitively in college.
"Knowing I couldn't get a last hurrah with such a wonderful team, it's a hard pill to swallow," said Irwin, who along with Reimers will stay close to home and attend Black Hawk College, with Rowe headed to Illinois State University; Dehner will continue her softball career at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo.
"All of us were really looking forward to this season, and we were still doing our exercises up to that point (of the season's cancellation). We still had a lot of hope, and we were keeping in touch. We felt like we had a chance this year (to contend for a state title)."
With Dehner coming off a junior season in which she batted .410 with 11 doubles, six home runs, 52 RBIs and 31 runs to earn first-team honors in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, and Irwin earning second-team All-TRAC West honors with a .333 average and 33 runs, the Rockets still had a strong leadership nucleus in place from last year's 32-7 campaign.
Additionally, Reimers and Rowe were looking for their roles to expand. Add in six underclassmen who were returning letterwinners and a strong freshman class coming in, and it was easy to see why Rockridge was eyeing its second state championship in three years.
"No matter what my role was, I was going to accept it and give 100 percent," Rowe stated. "That's what our program is about. All of us wholeheartedly believed we were going to play this year, and make it back down to East Peoria."
Up until the final call to pull the plug on the spring sports season on April 21, the Rockets continued to work toward that goal.
"Our motto was, 'Work While We Wait,' and we believed that in our hearts. It was all we had," said Dehner. "This is indescribable. It's like our breath was taken out of our bodies. We never wanted to think that this could happen, and we couldn't think about it until it actually happened.
"If we did, that would be losing hope. To be a Rocket, you have to stay positive. Having that state of mind, that's why this hurt even more. We were an amazing team, with all the heart and talent in the world. No doubt, we were going back to state."
Still, Dehner and her classmates have the accomplishments of the previous three seasons, which includes a run to the 2A super-sectionals in 2017, to look back on with pride.
"It's amazing," Dehner said, "looking back on everything we've done. Those are all great memories."
Now, they pass the torch on to their returning teammates — including junior all-conference standouts Olivia Drish and Lea Kendall — and entrust them with the chance to make up for this season that was lost.
"I'm glad for what we got to experience, and I'm glad they will still get more years under their belt," Reimers said. "I only hope they embrace the opportunity like we did."
