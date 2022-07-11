Louisa-Muscatine keeps cool to clinch state tournament berth

LETTS — As the Class 2A Region 7 title game got tighter, the eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine High School softball team grew more composed.

That, along with timely hitting, 14 strikeouts by Piper Brant and some outstanding defense, earned the Falcons a spot at the 2022 state tournament.

Louisa-Muscatine beat No. 15 Cardinal 2-0 on Monday night to clinch the berth.

Brant not only went the full seven innings in the circle to improve her record to 20-3 but hit a fourth-inning blast over the left-field fence at Louisa-Muscatine High School to give her team a 2-0 lead.

"It's shock, happiness, and exhaustion," the senior said during the post-game celebration. "(The home run) was complete energy. I was just trying to produce something. It just happened to go over (the fence)."

The home run was L-M's third — and last — hit of the game.

"It got to the fourth, and I was wondering who was going to blink first," said L-M coach Brian Butler. "(Cardinal pitcher Nicoa McClure, a sophomore) threw a heck of a game. She had a nice up pitch ... We just got a couple of key hits when we needed them."

Cardinal went for nine hits.

Undeterred, the L-M squad that has worn the underdog badge proudly all season found a way to overcome, just as it found a way to quiet those who lowered the expectations for the program that sent three teams to state from 2018 to 2020, including a championship in 2018.

Cardinal had the Falcons (25-8) up against the wall several times.

The Comets' leadoff hitter, senior Caitlyn Reber, worked a full count on Brant to start the game, ending with a base hit to right.

That was the first of four frames when Cardinal stranded two runners on base.

Reber singled again in the fifth.

When she came up with one away in the seventh, hoping to extend the season for Cardinal (22-13), she poked another ball through the L-M infield and into right.

This time though, just as the Falcons have caught Class 2A off guard this season, right fielder McKenzie Kissell came up throwing, and got Reber out at first with a rifle of a throw from the outfield grass.

"Kenzie's worked on that all year. She loves that play," Butler said. "It's so nice to know you have a kid there that understands that part of the game."

"Without that out, I think (Cardinal) might have scored," said Kissell of the out, which came directly before back-to-back Comet hits. "This shows how hard we've worked together. We talk to each other a lot, and our attitude and energy are always high."

It was a punctuation mark on the night for L-M and the junior Kissell, who got her team on the board with a two-out double that scored senior McKenna Hohenadel, who reached via error and stole second, the Falcons' 100th swipe as a team of the season.

For the Falcons, getting back to state was proof that the program sets the standard for those who don the black and gold. And no matter who comes and goes, the Falcons demand to be taken seriously.

"It's just a dream come true," said the senior Hohenadel, who was a part of those state teams and all-stater. "To start my eighth-grade year with a trip to state and now to end it that way, it's just amazing.

"It can be super easy in these big games to get nervous, but we're the most calm we've ever been. We came in thinking not people didn't expect a lot out of us, and I think we shocked some people."