Assumption

Coach: Tyler Edwards, 1st season

2022 season: 36-9, 11-7 MAC (5th), 3A state runner-up

Impact players: Jessie Wardlow, sr., OF (.486 avg., .529 OBP, 21 RBI, 40 SB); Leah Maro, sr., P (11-5, 2.38 ERA, 77 Ks, .173 BAA); Abby Odean, sr., P/1B (.452 avg., .603 SLG, 38 RBI, 14 2B)

Fresh faces: Charlotte Nigey, fr., C; Kathryn Snyder, fr., IF/C; Molly Roe, jr., P/3B

Outlook: Edwards takes over for Ron Ferrill, who became the head coach at NCAA Division II program Truman State. Edwards was an assistant under Ferrill last year. Gone are all-state pitcher Bella Nigey and power bat Sydney Roe, the Knights's lone first-team all-staters. Wardlow, Odean and Helen Sons are back as is Maro, who is viewed as their top pitcher now. Odean and Roe are in the mix to be the No. 2 pitcher in the rotation. "I expect our team to compete at the same level we have in the past," Edwards said.

Bettendorf

Coach: Bob Matthys, 5th season

2022 season: 28-11, 16-2 (Co-champs)

Impact players: Breanna Caffery, sr., OF/MI (.407 avg., 43 runs, 22 walks, 36 SB); Navy Clark, sr., P/OF (.389 avg., 14 RBI; 14-4, 1.78 ERA); Ellie Erpelding, sr., C (.410 avg., .67 SLG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)

Fresh faces: Emma Woltz, fr., SS; Jazzlynn Poole, fr., UTL; Allie Schertz, jr., 3B/1B

Outlook: Upset in the regional semifinal at home last season, the Bulldogs have what coach Matthys views as a "good blend of speed, power and pitching." Six starters are back from sharing a conference title, paced by outfielders Caffery and Brooke Magistrelli plus Rigdon, Clark and Lilly Pierson headlining the pitching staff. Rigdon is a two-time all-stater. Woltz will take over as the starting shortstop after two-year starter Kate Scholl tore her anterior cruciate ligament.

Central DeWitt

Coach: Kristen Green, 2nd season

2022 season: 14-25, 4-12 (8th)

Impact players: Paige Owens, sr., UT (.311 avg., 24 runs; 3-2, 4.75 ERA); Ashli Bossom, sr., C/1B (.321 avg., 26 hits, 7 RBI, 87.9 field%); Isabelle Pierce, so., OF (.317 BA, .384 OBP, 19 RBI, 3 SB)

Fresh faces: Kaitlin Truelsen, so., UT/P; Adalyn Appleby, so., OF; Emma Pena, fr., P/UT

Outlook: It was a mixed bag during Green's first year at the helm. The Sabers were run-ruled in five MAC contests, but lost by three to North Scott and one to Muscatine, both state semifinalists. DeWitt has four returning starters including Bossom, a six-sport athlete. Owens and Pierce plus junior Fayeth Hennington all registered over 90 at-bats last summer. Pena is a Calamus-Wheatland transfer. "I expect us to have some growing pains in the beginning of the season, but rise to the occasion quickly," Green said.

Clinton

Coach: David Lakin, 1st season

2022 season: 0-33, 0-18 (10th)

Impact players: Avery Dohrn, sr., SS (.133 avg., .264 OBP, 8 walks, 90.4 field%); Ashtyn Dohrn, sr., C (.250 avg., 13 hits, 11 RBI, 8 walks); Paige Zaehringer, sr., 3B (.362 avg., .414 SLG, 6 RBI, 3 2B)

Fresh faces: Rylee Wisor, sr., OF; Tess Ferguson, sr., 1B

Outlook: Lakin becomes the fourth coach in four seasons for the River Queens and he'll try to snap a 36-game losing streak dating back to July 2021. Ferguson played softball growing up and is expected to hit in the heart of the lineup. Clinton tallied just 30 RBIs last summer. Lakin said he is recruiting members off the 400-meter relay quartet and has state medalist Kanijah Angel slated to run bases. "Regardless of the score, I expect our girls to battle and play hard until the final pitch," Lakin said.

Davenport Central

Coach: Sara DeLaere, 3rd season

2022 season: 10-26, 3-15 (9th)

Impact players: Bianca Shorter, so., UT/P (.460 avg., 13 RBI, 23 hits, 2 HR); Merin Crowder, sr., OF (.288 avg., 7 2B, 10 RBI, 87.0 field%); Ceyaira Barron, jr., C/SS (.277 avg., 15 RBI, 8 2B, 10 SB)

Fresh faces: Meyah Frazier, so., UT; Anayshia Mitchell, jr., UT

Outlook: The Blue Devils turned a corner in DeLaere's second year leading the program by notching double-digit wins for the first time since 2018. Four seniors are on the roster, the highest the program has had in a while. Shorter was a first-team all-conference pick as a utility player while Crowder, Barron and Rylie Devlin were honorable mention selections. Central used three starting pitchers last season. "We are really coming together as a team and supporting each other in a positive way," DeLaere said.

Davenport North

Coach: Doug Beasley, 4th season

2022 season: 12-23, 6-12 (6th)

Impact players: Ayla Streit, so., OF (.262 avg., 17 runs, 21 hits, 15 SB); Allison Boynton, jr., P/IF (.322 avg., 17 RBI; 5-7, 52 Ks); Casey Bergthold, sr., C (.268 avg., 11 RBI, 4 2B, 9 TOS)

Fresh faces: Lili Alvarado, sr., SS; Maddy Cavins, so., 3B/P; Addi Bloomer, fr., 2B/P

Outlook: North finished as the best-of-the-rest in the league, behind five state-ranked teams (four of which went to state). Three upperclassmen occupy the roster, but Beasley believes game-time experience will offset the youth. Streit was a second-team All-MAC pick and leads an outfield that has everyone back. Alvarado played travel ball since her freshman year, but will suit up for the Wildcats. She is coming off a shoulder injury. Speed is a team strength, per Beasley.

Davenport West

Coach: Erica Ralfs, 1st season

2022 record: 19-22, 5-13 (7th)

Impact players: Mya Verdon, jr., P (9-2, 1.72 ERA, .190 BAA, 44 Ks); Aubrey Gradin (.487 avg., 5 HR, 41 RBI, 19 walks)

Fresh faces: Reagan Ware, so., C; Alexis Oechsner, fr., P; Kelsie Hearne, fr., UT

Outlook: Ralfs, a former Falcon and St. Ambrose University student, takes over after longtime coach Steve Saladino retired after four decades in the dugout. The 21-year-old inherits a roster with no seniors. Gradin was a first-team all-conference pick and Ware was a second-teamer. Verdon is entering her third year as the top pitcher in West's rotation. The Falcons started the year with a 10-run victory over Iowa City High. "I expect this team to display natural athleticism that will give them the ability to compete," Ralfs said.

Muscatine

Coach: Steve Hopkins, 5th season

2022 season: 37-5, 16-2 (Co-champs), 5A state semifinalist

Impact players: Maura Chalupa, sr., P (22-3, 1.41 ERA, 206 Ks, .154 BAA); Ysabel Lerma, jr., IF (.386 avg., 6 HR, 38 RBI, 10 2B); Kyleia Salyars, sr., C (.382 avg., .429 OBP, 33 RBI, 9 2B)

Fresh faces: Lexy Allen, sr., P/IF; Aubrey Bender, jr., C/OF; Marie Garcia, sr., IF

Outlook: Youth was the surrounding theme around the Muskies last summer, but they grew up quickly in reaching the Class 5A semis at state before falling to eventual champion Waukee Northwest. Co-MAC player of the year and first-team all-state pitcher Chalupa anchors the rotation. Hopkins admits finding a No. 2 pitcher is challenging, but "the potential is there." Eight of the nine hitters in the lineup are back, fueled by all-conference picks Lerma and Salyars. Muscatine is ranked seventh to start the year in 5A.

North Scott

Coach: Holly Hoelting, 6th season

2022 season: 30-11, 12-4 (4th), 4A state semifinalist

Impact players: Maddy McDermott, sr., P/1B (.404 avg., 12 HR; 18-6, 1.90 ERA); Carley Bredar, sr., OF (.362 avg., 23 RBI, 27 SB, 44 runs); Adalynn Johnson, fr., UT (.355 avg., 27 RBI, 12 2B, 93.4 field%)

Fresh faces: Ruby Atkins, so., UT; Rylee Daniels, sr., IF; Avery Duncan, sr., OF

Outlook: After a sub-.500 season in 2021, the Lancers rebounded emphatically with another 30-plus win season that featured a run to the Class 4A state semifinals. They start off the year ranked third in 4A. McDermott is a Northern Iowa recruit who led North Scott in RBIs while Sydney Skarich and her 32 stolen bases are back. Nine seniors are on the roster, most of them multi-year contributors. Against the three teams that finished above them in the league, the Lancers went 1-5. "Lots of different lineups we are trying out," Hoelting said.

Pleasant Valley

Coach: Jose Lara, 7th season

2022 season: 27-13, 14-4 (3rd)

Impact players: Jessie Clemons, jr., SS/UT (.344 avg., 19 RBI, 36 runs, 14 SB); Kasey Kane, so., C/3B (.403 avg., 5 HR, 37 RBI, 15 2B); Reagan Hassel, sr., 2B/OF (.319 avg., 33 runs, 19 SB, 95.5 field%)

Fresh faces: Jayla Bischoff, fr., UT; Kami Wood, fr., OF; Taylor Harris, fr., P/1B

Outlook: Deemed as a "rebuilding" year last summer, the Spartans secured another regional title and state tournament berth. Coach Lara's group is paced by co-MAC player of the year in Clemons as well as five other returning first-team all-conference players. One of them is Sara Rigdon, the Bettendorf transfer who hit over .400 with 35 runs driven in. Katelyn Merkel is the only pitcher with significant varsity experience in the circle. Lara deemed defense as the Spartans' strength.

— Compiled by Zach Martin