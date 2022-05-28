MAC softball capsules

Assumption

Coach: Ron Ferrill, 8th season

2021 season: 40-3, 17-1 MAC (1st), 3A state champions

Impact players: Bella Nigey, sr., P/OF (25-2, 0.85 ERA, 222 Ks); Leah Maro, jr., P/OF (15-1, 1.39 ERA, 94 Ks); Maddie Loken, sr., SS (.367 avg., 11 doubles, 3 HR, 30 RBI, 17 SB); Sydney Roe, sr., C/RF (.430 avg., 13 HR, 48 RBI)

Fresh faces: Abby Odean, jr., 1B/OF; Bella Stoffregen, fr., MI/OF; Molly Roe, so., P/3B

Outlook: Five-year stalwarts Anna Wohlers and Olivia Wardlow, who were part of four state championship teams, are gone and playing at the Division I level. The Knights return their top two pitchers from last year's title team in Nigey and Maro along with four players who batted in last year's state final in Sydney Roe, Loken, Helen Sons and Izzy Krogman. The development of a second catcher and figuring out a starting third baseman are the early-season question marks.

Bettendorf

Coach: Bob Matthys, 4th season

2021 season: 26-16, 12-6 (4th)

Impact players: Emily Rigdon, jr., P/1B (.474 avg., 10 HR, 43 RBI; 11-6, 3.64 ERA); Breanna Caffery, jr., OF/MI (.474 avg., 43 runs, 26 SB); Ellie Erpelding, jr., C (.340 avg., 5 HR, 15 RBI); Sarah Rigdon, fr., 3B (.315 avg., 9 extra-base hits, 23 RBI)

Fresh faces: Laken Larson, jr., 2B/C; Navy Clark, jr., P; Lilly Pierson, so., P

Outlook: Bettendorf, which upset No. 1 Muscatine in the regional final, returns seven starters from a state tournament team and does not have a senior on its roster. The Bulldogs have speed at the top with Caffery and Brooklyn Teerlinck and power in the middle with the Rigdons. Matthys is confident Clark and Pierson, both southpaws, can have breakout years in the circle complementing Emily Rigdon. Larson, a Riverdale transfer, is expected to play a critical role.

Central DeWitt

Coach: Kristen Green, 1st season

2021 season: 12-26, 5-13 (8th)

Impact players: Ava Morris, sr., OF (.357 avg., 10 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, 11 SB); Drew Anderson, sr., C (.290 avg., 6 doubles, 18 RBI); Paige Owens, jr., P (.289 avg., 20 RBI; 6-12, 5.12 ERA, 123 IP, 71 Ks); Isabelle Pierce, so., IF (.282 avg., 12 doubles, 17 RBI)

Fresh faces: Hannah Palzkill, sr., SS; Fayeth Henningsen, jr., IF; McKenzie Fischer, sr., P; Ella Krukow, sr., OF

Outlook: Green takes over as head coach after Lee Swanson led the program for the past 10 seasons. The Sabers lost two productive bats in Talbot Kinney and Morgan Machovec, but have four girls back who got at least 100 at-bats last season and Palzkill returns to the mix after missing 2021 with a knee injury. Green believes her team has potential to be a great hitting team. Owens is the only pitcher on the staff back who logged more than 10 varsity innings last year.

Clinton

Coach: Dylan Schneeberger, 1st season

2021 season: 9-21, 2-16 (9th)

Impact players: Emma Milder, sr., CF (.474 avg., 23 runs, 10 RBI, 10 SB); Nevaeh Hart, so., OF (.298 avg., 4 doubles, HR, 10 RBI); Paige Zaehringer, jr., IF/P (.245 avg.); Emma Riessen, so., C/P (.225 avg., 2 doubles, HR, 10 RBI)

Fresh faces: Abbi Nylin, fr., IF; Natalie Davenport, so., IF; Maddy Hensel, fr., OF; Summer Jacobs, so., 1B/P

Outlook: Schneeberger is the third coach in three season for the River Queens. "We are starting from scratching and trying to create a brand that kids, parents and the community can get behind and support," Schneeberger said. Clinton returns no varsity pitching from last season. Most of that will fall on two underclassmen — Jacobs and Hensel. Schneeberger said group is young, but motivated to make some gains this season. Milder led team in average in 2021.

Davenport Central

Coach: Sara DeLaere, 2nd season

2021 season: 0-30, 0-18 (10th)

Impact players: McKay DeVooght, so., OF (.355 avg., 11 hits, 5 SB); McKenna Osterhaus, so., OF/C (.312 avg., 7 doubles, 8 RBI); Merin Crowder, jr., OF (.263 avg., 20 hits, 7 RBI, 10 SB); Kasadie Jergens, fr., DP (.250 avg., 3 doubles, 12 RBI)

Fresh faces: Bianca Shorter, jr., P/IF; Emma Phelps, so., P/IF

Outlook: Central has not won a conference game since 2018, a span of more than 50 league contests, but DeLaere believes the team has enough experience to make some strides this summer. "I am confident that we will surprise some teams that we play and come out with some wins," she said. Crowder, Osterhaus and Ella Hickenbottom have played varsity for multiple years. Shorter, described as strong and athletic player, will see considerable time in the circle.

Davenport North

Coach: Doug Beasley, 3rd season

2021 season: 26-14, 9-9 (5th)

Impact players: Layla Muhammad, sr., CF (.387 avg., 3 HR, 37 RBI, 28 SB); Maddy Wardlow, sr., UT (.381 avg., 6 doubles, 9-4 pitching); Lauren Durst, sr., 3B/C

Fresh faces: Casey Bergthold, jr., C; Cameryn Bergthold, 8th, IF; Allison Boynton, so., P/IF; Jordan Snarr, sr., OF

Outlook: North graduated nine players who hit better than .300 from a year ago, including first team all-MAC performers Yanna Roberts and Ivy Wilmington. Beasley admits the Wildcats are much more inexperienced, but he is excited about the talent in the eighth and ninth-grade classes. "We feel they'll make an impact right away," he said. Cameryn Bergthold, Boynton and Wardlow will handle most of the pitching duties. Beasley points to team speed as a strength.

Davenport West

Coach: Steve Saladino, 40th season

2021 season: 18-17, 8-10 (T6th)

Impact players: Abbey Smith, sr., 3B (.448 avg., 4 HR, 42 RBI, 18 SB); Ashley Smith, sr., CF (.427 avg., 16 RBI, 28 SB); Mya Verdon, so., P (12-3, 3.50 ERA, 72 IP, 68 Ks); Aubrey Gradin, so., P/1B (.426 avg., 3 HR, 33 RBI); Mackenzie Harland, sr., C (.333 avg., 15 RBI)

Fresh faces: Madison Sparks, 8th, P/2B; Raegan Ware, fr., C/DP; Zoe Glasgow, so., OF

Outlook: The Falcons, who more than doubled their win total from 2020 to 2021, return four players who collected first or second team all-MAC honors last year in Kaitlyn Powell, Abbey and Ashley Smith and Gradin. Powell is recovering from a knee injury suffered last November. West has very good team speed with 78 stolen bases returning. Verdon and Sparks will shoulder the work in the circle. Saladino's team opened season with wins over Iowa City High and Durant.

Muscatine

Coach: Steve Hopkins, 4th season

2021 season: 35-4, 15-3 (2nd)

Impact players: Bree Seaman, sr., P (18-3, 1.36 ERA, 84 Ks); Maura Chalupa, jr., P (16-1, 1.21 ERA, 125 Ks); Becca Haag, jr., 2B (.472 avg., 58 hits, 41 RBI); Karly Ricketts, sr., OF (.358 avg., 5 SB)

Fresh faces: Harper France, fr., OF; Avery Schroeder, so., OF; Mia Molina, 8th, IF/OF

Outlook: Muscatine brings back two first team all-conference pitchers in Seaman and Chalupa along with a returning starter behind the plate in Kyleia Salyars. The Muskies graduated five of the top six hitters in their order, including all-state leadoff Rylie Moss. Hopkins has six sophomores, four freshmen and two eighth graders on the varsity roster. "We are young," Hopkins said. "A big factor will be how consistent the younger players can be at the varsity level."

North Scott

Coach: Holly Hoelting, 5th season

2021 season: 17-21, 8-10 (T6th)

Impact players: Maddy McDermott, jr., P/1B (.346 avg., 13 extra-base hits, 26 RBI; 8-8, 2.53 ERA); Khylie Wainwright, jr., 3B/SS/OF (.405 avg., 4 HR, 14 RBI); Sydney Skarich, so., SS (.395 avg., 32 runs, 14 RBI, 11 SB); Carley Bredar, jr., OF (.343 avg., 13 RBI)

Fresh faces: Chevelle Kingsley, fr., P; Abby Rouse, jr., C/OF; McKinley Toohey, so., 2B/OF; Rylee Daniels, so., 3B/DH

Outlook: After three straight seasons of 25 wins or more and 17 wins in a shortened campaign because of COVID in 2020, North Scott dipped below .500 and was 1-7 against the MAC's top four teams last year with a young roster. It has seven starters back, six of which are juniors. McDermott, Shelby Spears and Kingsley are expected to shoulder the pitching. "Having a year under those junior belts will really be beneficial going into this season," Hoelting said.

Pleasant Valley

Coach: Jose Lara, 6th season

2021 season: 34-9, 14-4 (3rd); 5A state semifinalist

Impact players: Kasey Kane, fr., C/UT (.360 avg., 3 doubles, 10 RBI); Reagan Hassel, jr., 2B (.360 avg., 8 doubles, 13 RBI, 10 SB); Jessie Clemons, so., SS (.319 avg., 8 doubles, 2 HR, 14 RBI); Miah Townsend, so., P (10-2, 2.75 ERA, 91 2/3 IP, 33 Ks)

Fresh faces: Kaitlyn Kiefer, jr., P/1B; Mary Paige Withers, so., OF; Kaitlyn Merkel, fr., P/1B; Ashley Hansen, 8th, OF

Outlook: The Spartans graduated their top four hitters from last year, including all-state outfielder Emily Wood. Lara calls it a "rebuilding season" for his program. Mara McClimon, the team's lone senior, and Townsend are recovering from injuries. The middle infield is back from last year with Hassel and Clemons. PV will be very young in the circle after losing Sophia Lindquist and Kaitlyn Drish. The Spartans have won at least 30 games in eight of the last 10 seasons.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

