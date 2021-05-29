MAC softball capsules

Outlook : Central has a new coach and she inherits a very young squad. The Blue Devils have no seniors, two juniors and the rest are underclassmen. "These kids are ready to push themselves to do whatever it takes to win," DeLaere said. Central suffered a blow already with a season-ending injury to Bianca Shorter. Crowder was a second team all-MAC performer last summer.

Davenport North

Outlook: There is no shortage of experience for the Wildcats, who have nine seniors and four juniors. North is stout in the outfield with Roberts, Maya Beasley and Muhammad. Newmyer and Cristal Baker are the primary starters in the circle. Defense and closing out games must improve for North to climb in the MAC standings. "The players have worked hard in the offseason defensively and we expect that will help us close out games," coach Beasley said.