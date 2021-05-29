MAC softball capsules

Assumption
Coach: Ron Ferrill, 6th season
2020 season: 21-6, 13-3 (2nd MAC); 3A state semifinalist
Impact players: Anna Wohlers, sr., C (.473 avg., 7 2B, 12 HR, 34 RBIs); Olivia Wardlow, sr., 2B (.427 avg., 8 2B, 14 RBIs, 21 SB); Maddie Loken, jr., SS (.439 avg., 8 2B, 4 HR, 26 RBIs); Leah Maro, so., P (10-1, 1.66 ERA, 50 2/3 IP, 38 Ks)
Fresh faces: Izzy Krogman, so., IF; Callie Miller, so., 3B; Jessie Wardlow, so., IF/OF
Outlook: Assumption had its quest for four straight state titles dashed in the semifinals by Williamsburg last summer, but Ferrill believes he has a team which can get the Knights back on top in Class 3A. Wohlers and Wardlow, both Division I signees, are entering their fifth season in the program. "We are really good," Ferrill said. "Maybe the best team in school history. State title is only satisfying expectation or goal."
Bettendorf
Coach: Bob Matthys, 3rd season
2020 season: 19-7, 12-4 (3rd); 5A state qualifier
Impact players: Sophia Del Vecchio, sr., P/SS (.452 avg., 12 2B, 9 HR, 37 RBIs; 8-3, 3.06 ERA); Emily Rigdon, so., P/1B (7-2, 4.06 ERA; .392 avg., 7 HR, 29 RBIs); Breanna Caffery, so., SS/OF (.418 avg., 5 2B, 14 SB); Olivia Anderson, jr., OF (.360 avg., 4 2B, 14 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Sarah Rigdon, 8th, 3B; Brooklynn Teerlink, 8th, OF/1B; Brooke Magistrelli, so., OF
Outlook: Coming off a state tournament trip in 2020, Bettendorf's lineup will be comprised of more underclassmen than seniors. The Bulldogs had three eighth graders and four sophomores on the field in Friday's nonconference game at Johnston. Del Vecchio and Emily Rigdon, both all-conference last year, will be the backbone of the pitching staff. "I look for us to consistently develop throughout the season," Matthys said.
Central DeWitt
Coach: Lee Swanson, 10th season
2020 season: 13-14, 9-5 Wamac East
Impact players: Talbot Kinney, sr., IF/C (.400 avg., 6 HR, 23 RBIs); Morgan Machovec, sr., OF (.359 avg., 24 runs, 9 SB); Ava Morris, jr., OF (.500 avg., 18 extra-base hits, 28 RBIs); Paige Owens, so., P/IF (.409 avg., 7 extra-base hits, 14 RBIs; 3-5, 3.29 ERA)
Fresh faces: Kathryn Grau, sr., P/IF; Megan Clark, jr., OF; Ella Krukow, jr., OF
Outlook: The Sabers have been hit hard by injuries already. Hannah Palzkill tore her ACL during basketball season and Grace Pierce broke her wrist in soccer earlier this month. Central DeWitt has proven pieces with Kinney, Machovec and Morris, who earned all-state honors in 2020. Owens, McKenzie Fisher and Grau, who is back out after missing last year, will anchor the pitching staff.
Clinton
Co-coaches: Kaitlyn Muhlenbruch and Melissa Dohrn, 1st season
2020 season: 4-15, 2-14 (8th)
Impact players: Lauren Brennan, sr., P/3B (.367 avg., 2 HR, 11 RBIs; 3-7, 56 IPs, 25 Ks); Amber Lee, sr., P/2B (.268 avg., 4 RBIs); Emma Milder, jr., OF (.227 avg., 4 RBIs); Mackenzie Cooley, sr., 1B (.135 avg., HR, 7 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Emma Reissen, fr., 3B/SS; Paige Zaehringer, so., 3B; Summer Jacobs, fr., OF
Outlook: The River Queens have co-head coaches after Nate Herrig stepped down to concentrate on his job as football coach. Clinton has eight returning starters, including Brennan who logged the most innings in the pitching circle last year. "Our cohesiveness, effort and enthusiasm is the best it has ever been," coach Dohrn said. Brennan and Lee were honorable mention all-MAC in 2020.
Davenport Central
Coach: Sara DeLaere, 1st season
2020 season: 1-18, 0-16 (9th)
Impact players: Merin Crowder, so., OF (.439 avg., 18 hits, 11 SB); Emma Villalpando, so., IF (.122 avg., 6 walks); Ella Hickenbottom, so., P/IF (.231 avg., 2 2B); McKenna Osterhaus, fr., C/OF (.188 avg., 10 walks)
Fresh faces: Cyeaira Barron, fr., C/OF; Kate Hickenbottom, 8th, P/IF
Outlook: Central has a new coach and she inherits a very young squad. The Blue Devils have no seniors, two juniors and the rest are underclassmen. "These kids are ready to push themselves to do whatever it takes to win," DeLaere said. Central suffered a blow already with a season-ending injury to Bianca Shorter. Crowder was a second team all-MAC performer last summer.
Davenport North
Coach: Doug Beasley, 2nd season
2020 season: 8-13, 6-10 (6th)
Impact players: Yanna Roberts, sr., CF (.514 avg., 9 extra-base hits, 12 RBIs, 10 SB); Morgan Newmyer, sr., P/1B (4-5, 5.91 ERA; .377 avg., 4 HR, 22 RBIs); McKenna Rebarcak, sr., C (.206 avg., 3 RBIs); Layla Muhammad, jr., OF (.339 avg., 3 extra-base hits, 13 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Lauren Durst, jr., 3B/C; Ayla Steit, 8th, CR
Outlook: There is no shortage of experience for the Wildcats, who have nine seniors and four juniors. North is stout in the outfield with Roberts, Maya Beasley and Muhammad. Newmyer and Cristal Baker are the primary starters in the circle. Defense and closing out games must improve for North to climb in the MAC standings. "The players have worked hard in the offseason defensively and we expect that will help us close out games," coach Beasley said.
Davenport West
Coach: Steve Saladino, 39th season
2020 season: 7-15, 5-11 (7th)
Impact players: Ashley Smith, jr., OF (.344 avg., 6 SB); Kaitlyn Powell, jr., IF (.414 avg., 4 extra-base hits, 11 RBIs, 6 SB); Abbey Smith, jr., IF (.385 avg., 4 SB); Ashlyn Utterback, sr., IF (.364 avg., 2 HR, 11 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Aubrey Gradin, fr., P; Krislyn Danielsen, jr., UT; Hannah Werthmann, 8th, IF
Outlook: After a 0-11 start to the season, West won seven of its last 11 games and upset Dubuque Hempstead to reach a regional final in 2020. Saladino has seven of the nine starters from that regional semifinal lineup back. The pitching staff has to improve after posting a team ERA of 8.11 last summer. Powell, Utterback and the Smiths all hit north of .340 last year. "Team is improving immensely every day," Saladino said.
Muscatine
Coach: Steve Hopkins, 3rd season
2020 season: 19-4, 14-2 (1st); 5A state semifinalist
Impact players: Rylie Moss, sr., CF (.624 avg., 11 extra-base hits, 19 SB); Kaylynn Salyars, sr., SS (.455 avg., 9 2B, 32 RBIs, 10 SB); Olivia Harmon, sr., LF (.432 avg., 3 3B, 21 RBIs, 10 SB); Bree Seaman, jr., P (11-2, 2.33 ERA, 69 IP; .357 avg., 13 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Avarie Eagle, sr., 1B/P; Ysabel Lerma, fr., SS/2B; Brylee Seaman, fr., UT
Outlook: Muscatine returns all but one starter from last year's MAC title squad, including Moss, an Iowa signee and reigning conference player of the year. Eagle, who has signed with Division II Northern State University, is with the Muskies this summer after focusing on travel ball the past few years. She'll play first base and give Muscatine another option in the circle besides Bree Seaman and Maura Chalupa.
North Scott
Coach: Holly Hoelting, 4th season
2020 season: 17-11, 9-7 (5th); 4A state semifinalist
Impact players: Maddy McDermott, so., P/1B (.493 avg., 8 HR, 25 RBIs; 5-2, 3.13 ERA); Sydney Skarich, fr., SS (.317 avg., 10 RBIs); Kinsey Newman, sr., 1B (.300 avg., 5 2B, 10 RBIs); Paige Westlin, sr., 3B/C (.333 avg., 4 2B, 14 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Rylie Robertson, so., 2B; Teagan Kelly, so., 3B/C; Carley Bredar, so., OF
Outlook: The Lancers have reached the state semifinals in each of the past two seasons. If that happens again, it will be with a very young roster. North Scott has seven or eight sophomores expected to see playing time. Seniors Ryann Cheek and Taylor Robertson, all-MAC selections last year, elected not to go out. McDermott and Shelby Spears are expected to lead the pitching staff.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jose Lara, 5th season
2020 season: 17-7, 11-5 (4th); 5A state qualifier
Impact players: Emily Wood, sr., CF (.482 avg., 10 extra-base hits, 18 RBIs, 21 SB); Sophia Lindquist, sr., P/3B (.333 avg., 17 RBIs; 10-2, 2.01 ERA); Kaitlyn Drish, sr., 1B/P (.329 avg., 5 HR, 19 RBIs); Jessie Clemons, fr., SS (.450 avg., 22 runs, 4 2B, 11 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Avery Menke, fr., OF; Miah Townsend, fr., P; Kasey Kane, 8th, UT
Outlook: PV graduated three first team all-conference players in Christin Hartman, Peggy Klingler and Carly Lundry, but the cupboard isn't bare. Wood, an Iowa State signee, is in her fifth season as a varsity starter, and Lindquist, Drish and Clemons were second team all-MAC performers. Can PV's pitching staff rise to the occasion to hang with the state's elite programs?
— Compiled by Matt Coss