MAC softball capsules

Assumption
Coach: Ron Ferrill, 5th season
2019 season: 41-2, 16-2 MAC (1st); Class 3A state champion
Impact players: Olivia Wardlow, jr., 2B (.395 avg., 47 runs, 10 2B, 28 RBIs, 36 SB); Anna Wohlers, jr., C/UT (.476 avg., 15 2B, 9 HR, 52 RBIs); Carlie Sammon, sr., 3B (.427 avg., 14 2B, 6 HR, 37 RBIs); Lauren Loken, jr., P (5-2, 2.13 ERA, 46 IP, 35 Ks)
Fresh faces: Helen Sons, fr., 1B/OF; Jessie Wardlow, fr., IF; Maddie Loken, so., SS/OF
Outlook: Assumption returns plenty of firepower — 23 home runs, 53 doubles and nearly 180 RBIs — from last year's title squad. The question marks are finding replacements for all-state pitcher Allie Timmons and shortstop Nicole Yoder. Ferrill said he has five or six options in the circle, but is looking for one to emerge. The Knights have multiple players vying to be Yoder's replacement.
Bettendorf
Coach: Bob Matthys, 2nd season
2019 season: 22-15, 10-8 (5th)
Impact players: Breanna Newton, sr., 2B (.429 avg., 14 2B, 5 HR, 32 RBIs); Alexis Mulvehill, sr., 3B (.445 avg., 12 2B, 26 RBIs); Emma Dennison, sr., C (.400 avg., 13 HR, 32 RBIs); Sophia Del Vecchio, jr., OF/P (.402 avg., 7 2B, 15 HR, 48 RBIs; 14-5, 3.39 ERA)
Fresh faces: Rheanna DeCrow, jr., 1B/P; Tyler Ramstack, so., IF/P; Danielle Yeggy, so., IF
Outlook: Bettendorf returns two all-staters in Del Vecchio and Dennison along with two other second team all-conference players in Newton and Mulvehill. The Bulldogs led the MAC in home runs last summer, but Matthys said they need to do a better job of pushing runs across with two outs and not relying just on the long ball. To vie for a league title, Bettendorf also must improve upon its team ERA of 3.76.
Clinton
Coach: Nate Herrig, 3rd season
2019 season: 8-27, 2-16 (8th)
Impact players: Casey Mandrell, sr., C (.362 avg., 11 2B, 5 HR, 16 RBIs); Madison Meggenberg, sr., 3B/SS (.426 avg., 9 2Bs); Natalie Dornbush, sr., 2B/P (.216 avg., 4 2B, 15 RBIs; 3-9, 6.85 ERA); Amber Lee, jr., 2B (.395 avg., 14 RBIs)
Fresh faces: None listed
Outlook: Clinton has a mixture of youth and experience. The River Queens have four freshman and two eighth-graders on the roster, but also bring back a half-dozen starters who are juniors or seniors. Clinton was last in the league in ERA and fielding percentage, but it does return 42 extra-base hits from 2019, a season in which it improved its win total by six from the previous year.
Davenport Central
Coach: Matt Verdon, 4th season
2019 season: 7-23, 0-18 (9th)
Impact players: Merin Crowder, fr., OF (.280 avg., 18 runs, 4 RBIs, 10 SB); Emma Villalpando, fr., IF (.261 avg., 11 RBIs); Ella Hickenbottom, fr., IF/P (1-3, 6.73 ERA, 34 1/3 IP)
Fresh faces: Emma Phelps, 8th, OF; Makenna Verdon, jr., IF; Lyndsey Volquardsen, so., IF; Mckenna Osterhaus, 8th, OF
Outlook: Central lost eight players who started at least 20 games last year. Ninth-graders Crowder and Villaplando return with the most experience. The majority of Central's lineup will be eighth, ninth and 10th graders. "We have a group of players who believe in each other and will work for each other," coach Verdon said. "We will be young, but they are very coachable and like to compete."
Davenport North
Coach: Doug Beasley, 1st season
2019 season: 12-20, 6-12 (7th)
Impact players: Yanna Roberts, jr., CF (.505 avg., 35 runs, 4 2B, 22 RBIs, 12 SB); Molly Freeman, sr., UT (.394 avg., 7 2B, 4 HR, 27 RBIs); Ivy Wilmington, jr., SS (.352 avg., 22 runs, 22 RBIs, 13 SB); Hannah Healey, sr., UT (.306 avg., 2 HR, 10 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Maddy Wardlow, so., P; Kayla Overton, so., UT; McKenna Rebarcak, jr., C/1B
Outlook: The Wildcats return every player from last summer along with the addition of Rebarcak, who rejoins the program after taking a year off to focus on travel ball. Cristal Baker and Morgan Newmyer anchor the pitching staff. The defense has to make vast improvement for North, which had the second most errors in the MAC last year. "We gave teams too many extra outs last year," Beasley said.
Davenport West
Coach: Steve Saladino, 38th season
2019 season: 18-21, 8-10 (6th)
Impact players: Rylee Rommel, jr., P/1B (.302 avg., 5 2B, 13 RBIs, 10 SB); Kaitlyn Powell, so., IF (.311 avg., 9 2B, 17 RBIs); Abby Smith, so., IF (.432 avg., 8 2B, 16 RBIs, 14 SB); Mackenzie Harland, so., C (.221 avg., 3 2B, 11 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Alexandria Petersen, fr., IF; Ashlyn Utterback, jr., IF
Outlook: Saladino, with more than 1,100 career wins, is back leading the Falcons after a two-year absence. He inherits a young team, one which returns only 21 2/3 innings in the circle with Rommel and five other players who saw extended playing time. Saladino is excited about this group's passion and work ethic. The Falcons had just 52 errors last season, second fewest in the MAC.
Muscatine
Coach: Steve Hopkins, 2nd season
2019 season: 31-8, 15-3 (2nd)
Impact players: Rylie Moss, jr., OF (.468 avg., 43 runs, 6 2B, 19 RBIs, 38 SB); Kaylynn Salyars, jr., SS (.444 avg., 48 runs, 16 2B, 6 HR, 50 RBIs); Olivia Harmon, jr., OF (.375 avg., 37 runs, 20 SB); Emily Nietzel, sr., 1B (3 HR, 17 RBIs)
Fresh faces: Rylee Blake, sr., 2B; Bree Seaman, so., P; Kylei Salyars, fr., C
Outlook: The Muskies graduated six starters, including their catcher who had 29 extra-base hits and No. 1 pitcher, but will have plenty of speed and athleticism with Moss, Harmon and Blake. Muscatine returns more than 70 stolen bases, tops in the MAC. Seaman and Maura Chalupa figure to be the primary arms in the circle while freshman Kylei Salyars replaces Kaylie Reynolds behind the plate.
North Scott
Coach: Holly Hoelting, 3rd season
2019 season: 28-15, 12-6 (4th); 4A state runner-up
Impact players: Sam Lee, sr., OF/C (.366 avg., 12 extra-base hits, 35 RBIs); Rachel Anderson, sr., C/OF (.307 avg., 5 2B, 30 RBIs); Ryann Cheek, jr., P/1B (12-6, 1.86 ERA, 101 2/3 IP, 142 Ks; .312 avg., 8 2B); Brooke Kilburg, sr., OF (.316 avg., 11 extra-base hits, 27 RBIs, 21 SB)
Fresh faces: Kaylee Gerardy, jr., OF/3B; Kyleigh Westlin, jr., OF/2B; Sydney Skarich, 8th, IF
Outlook: Ranked second in 4A to start the season, North Scott returns seven players who started in last year's championship game. Cheek and senior Drew Lewis, who had a stellar state tournament pitching in relief, are back to anchor the staff. Hoelting realizes her team will have a greater target on its back this season. "We'll have to adjust our mental game accordingly," she said.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jose Lara, 4th season
2019 season: 27-13, 14-4 (3rd)
Impact players: Emily Wood, jr., CF (.553 avg., 46 runs, 7 2B, 20 RBIs, 33 SB); Peggy Klingler, sr., C (.381 avg., 8 2B, 5 HR, 38 RBIs); Bell Luebken, sr., SS/P (.385 avg., 6 2B, 3 HR, 33 RBIs; 1-3, 1.25 ERA); Sophia Lindquist, jr., P/2B (.372 avg., 38 runs, 5 2B, 24 RBIs; 8-3, 2.18 ERA)
Fresh faces: Miah Townsend, 8th, P; Mary Paige Withers, 8th, UT; Jordyn Drish, fr., UT
Outlook: All-stater Carli Spelhaug, now playing at Iowa State, was the only senior on last year's squad. The Spartans return seven players who were on the MAC's top two teams, including first-teamers Wood, Luebken and Lindquist. It also has seven players back who hit at least .300. PV, among the best defensive teams in the conference last year, has 11 juniors and seniors on its roster.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!