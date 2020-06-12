MAC softball capsules

Davenport Central

Outlook: Central lost eight players who started at least 20 games last year. Ninth-graders Crowder and Villaplando return with the most experience. The majority of Central's lineup will be eighth, ninth and 10th graders. "We have a group of players who believe in each other and will work for each other," coach Verdon said. "We will be young, but they are very coachable and like to compete."