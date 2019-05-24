Assumption
Coach: Ron Ferrill, 4th season (155-16-1)
2018: 39-3-1, 16-2 MAC (T1st)
Impact players: Allie Timmons, sr., P (17-2, 2.00 ERA, 112 IP, 154 Ks); Olivia Wardlow, so., 2B (.535 avg., 57 runs, 15 2B, 30 RBI, 32 SB); Nicole Yoder, sr., SS (.319 avg., 22 RBI, 13 SB); Carlie Sammon, jr., 3B (.333 avg., 9 2B, 6 HR, 32 RBI, 17 SB)
Fresh faces: Lauren Loken, so., P/1B; Gracie Jevyak, jr., 1B; Libby Madden, so., P/1B
Skinny: Winner of 83 games, two league titles and two Class 3A state championships the past two years, Assumption is built for another deep postseason run. The Knights return seven starters, including all-staters Anna Wohlers and Wardlow. Timmons, an Iowa recruit, takes over as the ace in the circle while the development of a No. 2 pitcher will be critical to team's success this year and beyond.
Bettendorf
Coach: Bob Matthys, 1st season
2018: 25-14, 10-8 (T4th)
Impact players: Anna Forari, sr., 3B/C (.441 avg., 13 2B, 4 HR, 35 RBI); Alexis Mulvehill, jr., 3B (.342 avg., 12 extra-base hits, 22 RBI); Madison Temple, jr., P (9-6, 2.79 ERA, 105 1/3 IP, 73 Ks); Maggie Erpelding, jr., OF (.347 avg., 31 runs, 23 SB)
Fresh faces: Breanna Newton, jr., 2B/OF; Olivia Anderson, fr., OF
Skinny: With the exception of middle infielders Erin Hatch and Grace Erpelding, Bettendorf returns everyone from last year's upper-half MAC finish. Matthys, who directed Assumption's softball program five years ago, takes over for Jay Hatch. Matthys has three pitchers (Temple, Emilie Gist and Sophia DelVecchio) who each recorded more than 35 innings last year, and the lineup features a nice blend of speed and power.
Burlington
Coach: Larry Heath, 34th season (1056-414)
2018: 31-10, 10-8 (T4th)
Impact players: Makaylin Powers, sr., OF/P (.432 avg., 4 HR, 31 RBI; 15-5, 2.09 ERA); Alivia Fawcett, sr., P/OF (5-1; .323 avg., 2 HR, 35 RBI); Bryanna Mehaffy, jr., 2B (.512 avg., 46 runs, 21 SB); Adessa Brandberg, so., P/2B (10-3, 1.79 ERA; .296 avg., 27 RBI)
Fresh faces: Katie Baltisberger, jr., P; Nevaeh Ertz, 8th, 1B
Skinny: Coming off a regional final appearance, the Grayhounds have the pitching and experience to make a run at the MAC in their final season of the conference. Powers, an Iowa State recruit, is one the league's top hitters, and Burlington has all 31 pitching wins back. If Burlington can cut down on its strikeouts (ninth most in MAC) and get more contributions from its young players, it should factor into the race.
Clinton
Coach: Nate Herrig, 2nd season (2-29)
2018: 2-29, 1-17 (10th)
Impact players: Lauren Brennan, so., IF/P (.423 avg., 5 2B, 2 HR); Madison Meggenberg, jr., IF (.380 avg., 9 2B, 2 HR, 18 RBI); Casy Mandrell, jr., C (.279 avg., 12 2B, 9 RBI)
Fresh faces: Ali House, fr., OF; Emma Milder, fr., OF; Gracie Brown, fr., OF
Skinny: The River Queens return almost everyone from a season ago. Herrig said it has allowed his program to pick up from where it left off and continue to improve on areas it was addressing at the end of last season. Macy Mulholland, Mandrell and Brennan earned honorable mention all-MAC honors last season. Pitching continues to be an area of need as Clinton had a team ERA of 10.35 last summer.
Davenport Central
Coach: Matt Verdon, 3rd season (17-43)
2018: 9-21, 3-15 (T8th)
Impact players: Bre Shorter, jr., IF (.500 avg., 11 2B, 7 HR, 19 RBI); Megan Fellner, sr., OF (.276 avg., 5 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI); Cindy Gabriel-Flores, sr., IF/P (.396 avg.; 5-4, 3.08 ERA); Destiny Vanhecke, sr., OF (.337 avg., 9 2B)
Fresh faces: Emma Arguello, fr., IF; Merin Crowder, 8th, OF; Emma Villalpando, 8th, IF
Skinny: Central showed flashes last season with a win over 3A state-ranked Camanche and a regional victory over Davenport North. Verdon returns seven starters from that team, including Shorter who was a first team all-MAC choice. Central batted .321 and had 68 extra-base hits, but pitching must improve to compete against the league's upper tier. Central had an ERA around 4.80.
Davenport North
Coach: Briana Williams, 2nd season (11-25)
2018: 11-25, 3-15 (T8th)
Impact players: Ivy Wilmington, so., SS (.365 avg., 27 runs, 8 2B, 11 RBI); Jordan Burch, so., 2B (.340 avg., 6 extra-base hits, 13 RBI); Molly Freeman, jr., P/IF (.258 avg., 9 2B, 3 HR, 19 RBI); Cristal Baker, so., P (4-11, 4.38 ERA)
Fresh face: Yanna Roberts, so., OF
Skinny: For the second straight season, North doesn't have a senior on its roster. Much of the Wildcats' squad is comprised of sophomores and juniors. North dropped 10 contests by two runs or less last year. Finishing games has been a focal point in the offseason and in the opening month. Pitching and defense have to improve as North was eighth and ninth in conference games in ERA and fielding percentage.
Davenport West
Coach: Jim Weisrock, 1st season
2018: 26-16, 9-9 (7th)
Impact players: Erica Ralfs, sr., P/OF (6-4, 3.32 ERA, 82 IP, 76 Ks; .339 avg., 15 extra-base hits, 29 RBI); Kaylie Caldwell, so., P/3B (.369 avg., 13 2B, 2 HR, 26 RBI; 8-6, 2.26 ERA); Emma Lee, sr., 2B (.309 avg., 11 2B, 18 RBI); Kaitlyn Powell, fr., UT (.291 avg., 6 2B, 10 SB)
Fresh faces: Rylee Rommel, so., UT; Abby Smith, fr., UT; Ashley Smith, fr., UT
Skinny: About a month before practice was to commence, Jake Schumann submitted his resignation after just one season as head coach. Weisrock is serving as the interim coach for the summer. Ralfs has been part of West's pitching rotation the past three years, and Caldwell logged more than 70 innings last year. That tandem is pivotal for a club which graduated four starters who hit at least .325.
Muscatine
Coach: Steve Hopkins, 1st season
2018: 27-14, 12-6 (3rd)
Impact players: Rylie Moss, so., OF (.484 avg., 45 runs, 17 RBI, 28 SB); Kaylynn Salyars, so., 2B (.453 avg., 20 RBI); Haley Jarrett, sr., SS (.383 avg., 9 2B, 41 RBI); Carrie Nelson, sr., P (14-8, 1.93 ERA, 127 IP, 73 Ks)
Fresh faces: Brianna Staley, jr., P/1B; Bree Seaman, fr., P/UT; Kaitlyn Lathrop, sr., OF
Skinny: After winning more than 330 games in 11 years at Durant, including five conference crowns and a state title, Hopkins takes over at his alma mater. The Muskies have speed at the top with Moss and return four players who drove in at least 20 runs with Jarrett, catcher Kaylie Reynolds, infielder Kate Nelson and Salyars. The emergence and consistency of a second pitcher will be critical for Muscatine to challenge for a MAC title.
North Scott
Coaches: Holly Hoelting, 2nd season (25-14)
2018: 25-14, 10-8 (T4th)
Impact players: Abby Moeller, sr., OF (.408 avg., 39 runs, 12 2B, 5 HR, 25 RBI); Ryann Cheek, so., P (11-4, 1.12 ERA, 88 IP, 96 Ks; .348 avg., 14 RBI); Ashlynn Shannon, sr., P (6-1, 2.93 ERA, 69 IP, 45 Ks); Brooke Kilburg, jr., 3B/SS/OF (.349 avg., 33 runs, 10 extra-base hits, 20 RBI)
Fresh faces: Emma Sandknop, 8th, 3B/OF; Kate Hayes, so., OF
Skinny: North Scott opened the season with wins over Dubuque Wahlert and West Delaware. The Lancers have a reliable pitching tandem with Shannon and Cheek, steady on defense and return five players who batted at least .310 and combined for 55 of their 80 extra-base hits. The only downfall in Hoelting's first year was a late-season swoon that saw North Scott drop six of its last seven contests.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jose Lara, 3rd season (71-15)
2018: 36-7, 16-2 (T1st)
Impact players: Carli Spelhaug, sr., 2B (.479 avg., 63 runs, 14 2B, 10 HR, 44 RBI, 22 SB); Emily Wood, so., OF (.490 avg., 53 runs, 10 3B, 35 RBI, 25 SB); Bell Luebken, jr., SS (.377 avg., 12 2B, 4 HR, 26 RBI); Peggy Klingler, jr., C (.257 avg., 5 HR, 16 RBI)
Fresh faces: Cristin Hartman, jr., P; Emily Yattoni, fr., IF
Skinny: PV has captured back-to-back Class 5A state championships, but it graduated two all-state players in Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara (34 pitching wins, 22 HRs, 101 RBI between them). Carli Spelhaug, an Iowa State signee, and Wood, a Division I prospect, anchor the offense. Pitching will be a big factor in where the Spartans can finish. Hartman and Kaitlyn Drish lead a rotation that will lean heavily on its defense.
— Matt Coss