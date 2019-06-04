Libby Madden hadn’t thrown more than four innings this season. She had an earned run average of 9.55 and a total of five strikeouts.
The Assumption sophomore had her best start to date Wednesday night.
Madden worked around early trouble in the first inning of Game 2 to throw a complete game for her first career varsity win that ignited the Class 3A top-ranked Knights to a 6-0, 10-1 sweep over Central DeWitt at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
A southpaw, Madden struck out seven batters, stranded seven runners and threw 104 pitches.
“The first couple weeks made me nervous,” Madden said. “These last couple of games, the whole team has been really supportive and they’ve helped me relax.”
Knights head coach Ron Ferrill brought her in a low pressure situation Tuesday night against Muscatine, where he said she pitched really well.
It translated 24 hours later.
“She pitched outstanding, she executed very well,” Ferrill said. “She was capable of making some adjustments during the game. There was a couple times she leaving pitches in the wrong place and when I made comments for her to adjust, she did adjust.”
Central DeWitt scored a run on a Ava Morris single to go up 1-0 in the first inning of the nightcap. That was all the Sabers could manage against Madden.
Madden stranded two runners in that first inning by getting her first strikeout and the bases loaded in fourth via a groundout to shortstop.
“Knowing that I had a really strong defense behind me really helped me stay confident,” Madden said. “Mixing in a lot of drop balls and rise balls.”
Anna Wohlers roped a two-run single to give the Knights (12-1) the lead in the bottom half of the first and added two more RBIs in the sixth as Assumption tallied four runs on five hits in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Wohlers had four hits and five RBIs in the twinbill.
“I know my team has my back,” the sophomore catcher said. “We came with a little bit more energy.”
Sabers (6-3) head coach Lee Swanson felt disappointed they couldn’t capitalize on situational hitting.
“We gotta get back in the cage,” he said. “Kind of get back to square one. We just struggled to get (hits), but it’ll come and we’ll be better tomorrow night.”
In the opener, Iowa recruit Alli Timmons allowed just two hits and had 14 strikeouts to limit the Saber bats.
A mixture of her rise ball, changeup and drop ball led to her eighth win of the season.
“I really look to go to my rise ball, it was working pretty well tonight,” Timmons said. “Get back to the basics and do what I know how to do.”
The Knights put together a three-run third to break Game 1 open. They added two more in the fourth to make it 5-0 as five different players had an RBI.
Three players registered two hits in the opener.
“We’re not at our potential level yet, but we’re seeing flashes,” Ferrill said. “Every indication is we’re going to get it, but we haven’t hit our full stride yet.”