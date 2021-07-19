Madden, Roe power Knights into state semis

Clarke mustered three hits off Bella Nigey and Leah Maro, including a run-scoring single from Kiaya Dunbar in the second inning. The Knights’ two pitchers combined for eight strikeouts.

It was Nigey’s first time in the state tournament limelight after missing last year with injury and being a manager two years ago.

“I felt I did pretty well,” Nigey said. “Sydney did a good job framing pitches and blocking behind the plate. They had a lot of girls not toeing the chalk, so I felt I had a free corner I was working really hard.”

Assumption is in the semifinals for the sixth straight season. Sixth-ranked Atlantic or seventh-ranked Anamosa waits at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The semifinal round was the Knights' stumbling block in their quest for four straight titles last year.

“Our chemistry is completely different,” Madden said. “We’ve always been a really close team, but this year we have so many seniors and it means so much to all of us that it motivates us even more to keep the energy high and keep everyone going.”

Ferrill believes his team will be ready.

“Our girls are much more zoned in this year than they were last year,” he said. “They’re hungry for this game to be back in the championship. I expect their best effort, so the other team is going to have to bring it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.