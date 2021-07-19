Madden, Roe power Knights into state semis

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Sydney Roe and Libby Madden did not strike fear into opponents last season at the plate. Roe had some moments of brilliance but also led the team in strikeouts. Madden recorded only four hits all summer.
That was the past. In the present, they’re key cogs in the top-ranked Davenport Assumption softball team's offensive arsenal.
Roe and Madden combined for four hits and four RBIs Monday night as Assumption opened its quest for a fourth state championship in five years with an 11-1 rout over Clarke in six innings at the Rogers Sports Complex in a Class 3A quarterfinal.
“Libby is easily one of our most improved players, and Syd we’ve always known is capable,” coach Ron Ferrill said. “She has a lot of noise in her swing, and she’s put in a lot of work.”
Roe has raised her average by more than 125 points since last summer. Madden is batting better than .430 with 14 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs.
They were at the forefront of Assumption’s rout.
Madden delivered a two-out, two-run single in the first inning and had another base knock in the Knights’ five-run third.
After Clarke (17-12) intentionally walked Anna Wohlers to start the third, Roe squared around to bunt, pulled the bat back and launched a two-run homer to left field.
“I just stayed short and quick to the ball,” Roe said. “In my previous at-bats, I was getting a little long.”
“The home run was not the game plan there,” Ferrill stated, “but the thing about Syd is she’s just so strong. If she can stay inside the ball and barrel up, it is going to go.”
Roe said she has spent ample time in the batting cage. She has cranked a dozen home runs and driven in 45 runs this summer.
“I’m focusing more on mechanics than anything else,” Roe noted.
Madden was Assumption’s second or third pitching option last season. She has made offense a priority this season.
“I worked a lot with my batting over the winter and lifting weights,” Madden said. “It is a mental thing, too. This year, I’m getting more opportunities in the lineup and something just clicked.”
The Knights (38-3) faced little resistance in this one.
They pounced on the Lady Indians in the first inning and never lost control.
“That’s always the game plan for us,” Ferrill said. “We try to win the game when we’re walking into the ball field. It doesn’t always work out that way, but if we get a little bit of a lead, the other team is going to feel a lot of pressure.”
Clarke mustered three hits off Bella Nigey and Leah Maro, including a run-scoring single from Kiaya Dunbar in the second inning. The Knights’ two pitchers combined for eight strikeouts.
It was Nigey’s first time in the state tournament limelight after missing last year with injury and being a manager two years ago.
“I felt I did pretty well,” Nigey said. “Sydney did a good job framing pitches and blocking behind the plate. They had a lot of girls not toeing the chalk, so I felt I had a free corner I was working really hard.”
Assumption is in the semifinals for the sixth straight season. Sixth-ranked Atlantic or seventh-ranked Anamosa waits at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The semifinal round was the Knights' stumbling block in their quest for four straight titles last year.
“Our chemistry is completely different,” Madden said. “We’ve always been a really close team, but this year we have so many seniors and it means so much to all of us that it motivates us even more to keep the energy high and keep everyone going.”
Ferrill believes his team will be ready.
“Our girls are much more zoned in this year than they were last year,” he said. “They’re hungry for this game to be back in the championship. I expect their best effort, so the other team is going to have to bring it.”