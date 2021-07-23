Maro thrives in relief for Knights in comeback victory

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Leah Maro walked into a sticky situation Friday.
The Davenport Assumption pitcher, who had thrown only a handful of innings in the previous five postseason games, stepped into a Class 3A state championship game with her team trailing by three runs.
“It is kind of a nerve-wracking situation,” Maro admitted.
The sophomore thrived under the summer heat and tournament pressure.
After Mount Vernon struck for four runs and a half-dozen hits in the first two innings against Bella Nigey, coach Ron Ferrill turned to Maro, and she yielded just one unearned run over the final five frames to help top-ranked Assumption stave off Mount Vernon 10-5 at the Rogers Sports Complex.
“There is no tougher role because she literally had no idea if she would be in on the second pitch, last pitch or maybe not get in at all,” Ferrill said. “So to come in on short notice, be ready that early in the game and do what she did, that is a remarkable performance.”
Maro gave up a run-scoring double in her first inning after the leadoff runner reached on an outfield error.
Then, she pieced together four shutout innings. She retired 10 in a row before Lauren Swartzendruber had a single to lead off the seventh inning.
A double play quickly erased any threat as Maro picked up her 15th win in 16 decisions this season.
“Spinning the ball and hitting the corners really jammed them up,” Maro said.
Nigey was emotional afterward talking about the job Maro did in relief.
“I’m so, so proud of her,” Nigey said. “She doesn’t get as much recognition as she should. She really went out and performed today.
“We’ve been going to the same pitching coach for a couple years now. We’re there to pick each other up.”
While Nigey was out with a shoulder injury for the final portion of last season, Maro was the Knights’ top pitcher and led them all the way to the semifinals.
Even though Maro has taken a backseat to Nigey in the postseason, that 2020 experience paid dividends for Maro and the Knights.
“It definitely helped calm my nerves,” Maro said. “I knew I’ve been in this situation before.”
Ferrill had no uncertainty turning to Maro, who came in with a 1.42 ERA and had 90 strikeouts on the season in 88-plus innings.
“I’m spoiled that I’ve got two No. 1 pitchers,” Ferrill said. “Bella carried us and got us here, but today she left a few flat and it was more about the other team feeling confident hitting her. I needed to mix it up and give it a different look to try and break their momentum.”
The Knights have seen Maro make a giant leap since her freshman season. Lauren Loken said it started after last year’s semifinal loss to Williamsburg.
“She took that and said I’ve got to work harder to get better and follow in the footsteps of the Timmons sisters,” Loken said of Maro looking to continue the Assumption pitching tradition. “She knew coming into this game she had to be the best relief pitcher she could be, and she did her job.
“She was phenomenal.”