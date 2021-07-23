Maro thrives in relief for Knights in comeback victory

A double play quickly erased any threat as Maro picked up her 15th win in 16 decisions this season.

“Spinning the ball and hitting the corners really jammed them up,” Maro said.

Nigey was emotional afterward talking about the job Maro did in relief.

“I’m so, so proud of her,” Nigey said. “She doesn’t get as much recognition as she should. She really went out and performed today.

“We’ve been going to the same pitching coach for a couple years now. We’re there to pick each other up.”

While Nigey was out with a shoulder injury for the final portion of last season, Maro was the Knights’ top pitcher and led them all the way to the semifinals.

Even though Maro has taken a backseat to Nigey in the postseason, that 2020 experience paid dividends for Maro and the Knights.

“It definitely helped calm my nerves,” Maro said. “I knew I’ve been in this situation before.”

Ferrill had no uncertainty turning to Maro, who came in with a 1.42 ERA and had 90 strikeouts on the season in 88-plus innings.