Maroons break into the win column

Through its early-season struggles, the Moline softball team has shown it has the ability to put up runs in bunches.

Hosting Galesburg on a blustery Tuesday at Bob Seitz Field, that trait served the Maroons well as they outslugged the Silver Streaks to break into the win column with a 14-7 victory.

Now 1-6 overall, Tuesday's win also helped the Maroons to even their Western Big 6 Conference record at 1-1. Galesburg remains in search of its first win at 0-7 (0-2 WB6).

According to junior right fielder Macy Walston, the brief for Tuesday's game was simple and to the point.

"Our biggest goal today was to get a win and know we're not going to be at the bottom," said Walston, who went 2-for-3 out of the No. 2 slot in the Moline lineup, scoring three runs and stealing three bases.

After a scoreless first inning, the hosts scored nine times in the next three frames as they quickly took the measure of Galesburg pitcher Abbi Sammons.

"It definitely was a challenge," said Walston, "but once we figured out what she was throwing and adjusted to her speed, we did a good job. What we really have to work on is not allowing so many runs."

Indeed, the Silver Streaks jumped to an early 2-0 lead on a first-inning RBI single by Hannah Dillbeck (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Maci McCants' steal of home in the top of the second.

Moline rallied to tie the game with a pair in the home half of the second on an RBI groundout by Grace Jordan and a two-out RBI single by Jenna Sierra (2-for-3). Galesburg responded with a two-out, two-run single by Sahara Cato (2-for-4, three RBIs) to go up 4-2 in the top of the third.

"We've been down this season, we've given up a lot of runs, but we've never given up," said Moline coach Mark Gerlach. "These kids have a lot of heart, and they don't give up."

That showed in the bottom of the third when the Maroons scored three times to take their first lead at 5-4. Walston singled in Brenna Ross, then scored on a wild pitch to tie it; Kayla Collins subsequently doubled and scored on an error.

For her part, Collins shook off the bumpy early innings to retire Galesburg in order in the top of the fourth. The senior allowed two earned runs on six hits in five innings with five strikeouts and also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs.

"We're really young this year, but what I love about this team is no matter how far down we get, we never give up," Collins stated. "We support each other, and because of that, we feel like we can beat anyone. When we settle down and play our game, that helps us."

The Maroons tacked on four more runs in the last of the fourth to open up a 9-4 lead, with a two-run single by Collins capping the uprising.

Galesburg would not go away, closing the gap to two runs at 9-7 with two runs in the fifth inning and another in the top of the sixth. However, Moline batted around in the last of the sixth to score five times and take control.

"You figure we've got four starters not playing right now (due to injuries), and we've got a long ways to go up," said Gerlach. "We need to tighten up our defense a bit, but I think we've got a bright future."

