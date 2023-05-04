Mathematically, the Moline Maroons are still in the hunt for a share of the Western Big 6 softball crown, but to achieve that would require plenty of help.

Hosting conference leader Geneseo Thursday afternoon at Bob Seitz Field, the Maroons did a good job of helping themselves as they played like a squad fighting for a championship.

A three-run first inning set the tone for Moline, which pounded away at the Lady Leafs' pitching to open up a 10-run lead before weathering a late-inning Geneseo uprising to earn a 12-7 victory.

"To knock off the top team (in the Big 6) is huge. They beat us good the first time, so we felt like we owed them one," said Moline coach Jordan Wages, whose 9-11 club was on the wrong end of a 14-0 decision on April 11 at Geneseo.

"We were coming off a big win against Quincy (16-6 on Tuesday), and we're hoping to keep this momentum going throughout the second half of the year."

Now 7-4 in the conference, the Maroons are a half-game behind third-place United Township (14-8, 8-4), which fell 3-1 at Rock Island (11-8, 7-5) on Thursday.

For their part, the Leafs (20-6) fall back into a tie for the Big 6 lead with Sterling (17-5) at 10-2. The Golden Warriors bested Galesburg 11-6.

"We've got some tough games ahead of us, but if we take care of our business, we'll still be where we want to be," Geneseo coach Bob Pettit said. "We're still very much in control of our own destiny."

Trailing 11-1 going to the top of the fifth, Geneseo was hoping to get at least a run or two to extend the game. The Leafs ended up doing so much more than that.

Three straight singles by Lauryn Wildermuth, Drayana DeBoef (2-for-3) and Sienna Frank loaded the bases to open the inning. With one out, Avery Kennedy singled in Wildermuth, then DeBoef scored on an Annabelle Veloz fielder's choice.

Following a Moline error that led to another Geneseo run, Madi Scott (2-for-4, three RBI) belted a two-run double and Tara Bomleny singled in Scott to close the gap to 11-7.

"We woke up, and I'm very proud of the girls for not quitting," Pettit said. "We were down 11-1 in the fifth, and if we don't score, the game's over. We showed what we're made of in that fifth inning."

However, the Maroons made sure Geneseo had too high of a hill to climb by scoring three runs in their first two at-bats.

Consecutive RBI singles by Ava Navarro and Mya Willard and an RBI groundout by Kaylee Dennis staked Moline to a 3-0 lead after one.

The Leafs got on the board in their half of the second on a Scott home run, but Navarro's two-run single helped the hosts go up 6-1.

"I'm trying my best," said Navarro, who went 3-for-4 with three RBI. "This is big. We came out and showed them what we've got. We feel like we've got nothing to lose, and this game was huge for us. We've had a few rocky games, but getting this win, that's all that mattered."

Knowing the Leafs' offensive capabilities, the Maroons continued to add on. A two-run double by Sarah Spurgetis (2-for-4) put Moline up 8-1 after three, then RBI singles by Dennis and Natalie Jensen sparked another three-spot that put the Maroons up 11-1.

"We came out with the mindset that we wanted to hit the ball, and that's what we did; we executed perfectly," Spurgetis said. "We wanted to score as many runs as we could, to build up momentum. This game shows what we can do. We just have to keep going strong."

Following Geneseo's fifth-inning rally, Moline got a run back when Alaina Diaz (2-for-3) homered to lead off the home half of the fifth.

After relieving starting pitcher Kayley Reynolds in the fifth, Taelyr Molina shut down Geneseo's rally attempts in the sixth and seventh to secure the win.

"I'm really proud," Navarro said. "We did a good job to keep on going and keep on attacking."

