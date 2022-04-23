Maroons stay hot by sweeping Leafs

Over the past few weeks, the Moline softball team has undergone a gradual transformation.

After struggling with injuries, inexperience and 10 losses in their first 12 games, the Maroons are returning to full strength and have hit a winning stride.

With Saturday's Western Big 6 sweep of Geneseo at Bob Seitz Field, Moline (6-10) has now reeled off four straight conference wins to improve to 6-3 in Big 6 play and is building momentum for next month's IHSA postseason.

In Saturday's opener, the Maroons saw the Lady Leafs (8-10, 5-5) erase a five-run deficit with five runs in the top of the sixth but responded by scoring in their half of the inning for a 6-5 victory. Moline then used a sixth-inning run to take the second game 1-0.

"I'm thinking we're heading in the right direction," said Moline coach Mark Gerlach. "We've won four in a row, and all against good teams — United Township, Sterling and now Geneseo. The kids are starting to believe, and we look totally different from the first two weeks of the season."

Capping the day was a complete-game gem from freshman pitcher Kayley Reynolds, who had come on in the seventh inning to save the first-game win for senior starter Kayla Collins (4-2).

Reynolds (2-4) tossed a three-hitter and put out the fire after Geneseo loaded the bases in the top of the first inning.

"I was just living in the moment. It was a fun experience," said Reynolds. "I think now that we have almost all of our starters back, we can be really good. We're going to go places."

The Maroons broke through against Geneseo's Game 2 starter Katelyn Emerick with a two-out, sixth-inning rally. Emersyn Rasso doubled then scored on Natalie Jensen's single up the middle.

"I just tried to find my pitch. All I was worried about was getting (Rasso) in," said Jensen, playing in just her second game after being sidelined due to a possible torn labrum in her right shoulder.

"Kayley gave us a big win in the circle, and all of us were behind her, backing her up."

The loss spoiled a solid outing by the Leafs' Emerick (3-4), who allowed four hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

"Katelyn certainly pitched well enough to win," said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit. "Credit to Moline, they played good solid defense and kept us off our stride."

In the top of the seventh, Geneseo got the tying run on when Payton Stohl singled to lead off the inning. Sienna Frank then bunted Stohl over to second, but Stohl rounded the base too far and was thrown out.

That was a near-replay of the end of the opener, when Annabelle Veloz singled and took an extra base on Madi Scott's sacrifice bunt but was thrown out by Moline center fielder Brenna Ross at home to end the rally and the game.

"In both games, we had the tying run picked off on the bases," said Pettit. "It's good to be aggressive in those spots, and you can't fault the kids for playing hard, but we've got to make sure to use good sense."

In the first game, Moline appeared on its way to a win with little problem, gradually building a 5-0 lead after four innings.

An RBI double by Collins (3-for-4, four RBIs) got the Maroons on the board in the bottom of the first; she then stole home two innings later for a two-run Moline lead before the hosts scored three times in the bottom of the fourth, with Collins' two-run single the key blow.

Up to that point, Collins had shut Geneseo out, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first inning and leaving a pair of Lady Leafs stranded in scoring position in the second.

However, the Leafs broke out in the top of the sixth. With the bases loaded, Taylor Krueger singled in two runs and then Stohl scored on a passed ball. Jaelyn Lambin doubled in Krueger, then scored on a Tara Bomleny single.

"They put a bit of pressure on us," Collins said, "and we had to come back at them."

Collins took care of that personally, belting a one-out single to score Ross with the tie-breaking run that nullified Geneseo's comeback bid.

"These were two good wins, and with four wins in a row, we've got a lot of momentum now," she said. "We're excited to play (Western Big 6 leader) Rock Island on Tuesday."

On the other hand, the Lady Leafs look to get back on track after losing five of their last six games.

"We've got to go back to the drawing board," said Pettit, "and get back to work."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0