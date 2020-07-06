Maro's gem helps Knights salvage split with Muskies

Davenport Assumption has needed a spark in the pitching circle this season. It no longer has Nicole and Allie Timmons or Hannah Kelley at its disposal to silence opposing offenses.
After the Knights issued 10 walks and plunked two batters in the first game of Monday night’s 9-3 setback to Muscatine, the concern became even greater.
About 90 minutes later, Assumption might have found its top pitcher for the homestretch.
Freshman Leah Maro scattered just six hits and walked only two in helping Class 3A top-ranked Assumption salvage a Mississippi Athletic Conference split with 5A 12th-ranked Muscatine at the St. Vincent Complex, 2-1.
“She pitched awesome,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “She doesn’t have the nastiest stuff on the staff, but we’ve been begging for some consistency from inning to inning and game to game. Right now, she’s pitched two games in a row very, very well.”
The split keeps the Knights in the MAC chase.
Muscatine (12-2, 10-2) and Bettendorf (13-4, 10-2) are tied for the league lead and face off Thursday night at Bettendorf. Assumption (13-4, 11-3) closes conference play at home next Monday against North Scott.
“(Thursday) definitely raises the stakes,” said Muscatine outfielder Rylie Moss, who had five hits in the doubleheader. “One of our goals every year is to win the MAC. Knowing that it is right in our reach, we have go and take it. We have to walk in there, know we can compete and have the attitude we can do it.”
The Muskies thrived on their chances in the opener. They had only six hits but capitalized on the dozen free passes against four Assumption pitchers.
Muscatine broke open the game with a six-run fifth inning. Kaylynn Salyars had a run-scoring single and Becca Haag drilled a one-out, two-run double to cap the frame.
It was more than enough for Bree Seaman. The sophomore went the distance and scattered five hits against one of the top offenses in the state.
“Definitely pitching them on the outside was big,” Seaman said. “My changeup was really working tonight. That’s a huge pitch for me.
“This gives me a lot of confidence going into these next games because Assumption is really good.”
Muscatine struck first in the nightcap. Moss tripled on the first pitch of the game and later scored on a Rylee Blake ground out.
Maro didn’t allow anything else the rest of the game.
The right-hander gave up a leadoff triple to Moss in the fifth, but struck out Olivia Harmon and Blake and got Salyars to pop out to end the threat.
“That situation is a little stressful sometimes,” Maro admitted. “But if I hit my spots, I know they won’t hit the ball as well and my defense has my back.”
Ferrill called it arguably the biggest inning of the season for the Knights.
“We executed all the way around,” he said. “When you have one of the best players in the state standing on third with no outs, you expect them to find a way.
“I didn’t feel like they failed. I just felt our girls executed very well in that situation.”
Assumption tied the game in the sixth on a run-scoring double from Maddie Loken. It won the game in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk to Emily Yattoni.
Ferrill said Maro has positioned herself to be the team’s No. 1 pitcher moving forward. The Knights, who have won three consecutive state championships, open the postseason in just more than a week against Columbus Community.
“This was an important game for me to prove my spot on the team,” Maro said, “but it was also important for our team to show we can win these kind of games.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!