Maro's gem helps Knights salvage split with Muskies

Davenport Assumption has needed a spark in the pitching circle this season. It no longer has Nicole and Allie Timmons or Hannah Kelley at its disposal to silence opposing offenses.

After the Knights issued 10 walks and plunked two batters in the first game of Monday night’s 9-3 setback to Muscatine, the concern became even greater.

About 90 minutes later, Assumption might have found its top pitcher for the homestretch.

Freshman Leah Maro scattered just six hits and walked only two in helping Class 3A top-ranked Assumption salvage a Mississippi Athletic Conference split with 5A 12th-ranked Muscatine at the St. Vincent Complex, 2-1.

“She pitched awesome,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “She doesn’t have the nastiest stuff on the staff, but we’ve been begging for some consistency from inning to inning and game to game. Right now, she’s pitched two games in a row very, very well.”

The split keeps the Knights in the MAC chase.

Muscatine (12-2, 10-2) and Bettendorf (13-4, 10-2) are tied for the league lead and face off Thursday night at Bettendorf. Assumption (13-4, 11-3) closes conference play at home next Monday against North Scott.