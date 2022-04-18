Mercer County softball returns to LTC contender status

ALEDO — Over the past several seasons, Mercer County has always been one of the teams to watch in Lincoln Trail Conference softball.

Conference co-champions with Annawan-Wethersfield in 2018, the Golden Eagles were plagued by injuries and illness last spring, and it showed with a 6-12 finish that included a 5-9 LTC showing.

After a bumpy start to this season, Mercer County (5-5) has return to the status of a conference title contender with a 4-0 start to league play after posting doubleheader sweeps of two other title hopefuls, Princeville and ROWVA-Williamsfield.

"We've been able to put up some good teams the last few years before last season, and this year, we've come back strong and ready to go," MerCo coach Morgan Weeks said. "These girls are super-confident, they're ready for it, and they never give up.

"This past weekend, we were down against ROWVA-Williamsfield (in both games), but we found a way to come back and win it. These girls are always prepared to come back."

Scoring a pair of 9-5 road wins over R-W this past Saturday, the Golden Eagles now turn their attention to this week's matchups with third-place Ridgewood (6-2, 4-1).

The Eagles host the Spartans on Tuesday afternoon at Apollo Diamond before heading to Alpha for Thursday's rematch.

"Ridgewood is a very good team, one we know to keep an eye on at all times," Weeks said. "We have to make sure we're ready for them."

MerCo stumbled to an 0-3 start, albeit against the likes of Dunlap (a 3A squad), Newark (off to a 15-2 start) and reigning 2A state champion Rockridge, which is 13-0 and has won 43 straight games going back to 2019.

Since then, the Eagles have won five of their last seven games, with their last loss being a 10-8, nine-inning setback to Western Big 6 member United Township.

"I think the bigger schools we were playing definitely helped us for the LTC," Weeks said. "We had kids playing in places they hadn't played for me recently, plus we had a ton of injuries, which was crazy. It was a matter of overcoming that adversity and working things out.

"We had to work out the kinks, and see where we needed to improve."

At the plate, junior Madi Frieden has blazed a torrid trail with a .692 average with six doubles, three triples, eight RBI and 16 runs scored.

The duo of senior Ava Ruggles (.448, 10 doubles, 11 RBI) and sophomore Riley King (.469, 10 runs, nine RBI) have also been among the Golden Eagles' top offensive producers. Sophomore Gabriella McPeek anchors the MerCo pitching staff at 4-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 34 strikeouts.

Mercer County currently trails Biggsville West Central (11-4, 6-0 LTC) by one game in the win column, and will face Class 1A's fifth-ranked Heat during the first week of May.

Right now, however, it is all about this week's matchups with Ridgewood, which is looking to come back strong after splitting with Princeville this past weekend.

"West Central and Ridgewood are always very good competitors," Weeks said. "We've come out 4-0 against two very tough teams, and I think we've got a good shot at winning the LTC, but it's going to be a tough road."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0