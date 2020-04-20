MerCo and Ridgewood girls hope to keep playing

MerCo's 21-11 finish in 2019 included a 13-3 conference record that earned the Golden Eagles a second-place finish, just one game behind Biggsville West Central, after sharing the LTC title for the second time in four seasons the year before.

With five seniors and nine returning letterwinners back from that squad, which fell to eventual 2A state third-place finisher Rockridge in the regional finals, the Eagles had the same optimism for this year as the Spartans.

"We were definitely set up for a great year," said Mercer County coach Morgan Weeks. "It was heartbreaking to hear that the year was going to be cut short. Hopefully, we can pull it off to where we can have a little bit of a season. I really hope the IHSA is able to let us play some games and get something out of this.

"It has been hard. I've talked to other coaches, and everyone's been having a hard time with this."

Returning such senior stalwarts as second baseman Lillian Hucke (.462, 31 runs, 28 RBIs, 24 stolen bases in '19), third baseman Tori Heath and catcher Chloe Kirkhove, the Golden Eagles were hoping for the chance to reach the next postseason level after setting a single-season victory record and reaching the regional title game following five straight semifinal exits from 2014-18.