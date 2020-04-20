MerCo and Ridgewood girls hope to keep playing

Just one win separated a pair of Lincoln Trail Conference softball rivals from bringing home their first postseason trophies last May.
For a Mercer County squad that followed up an LTC co-championship (with Annawan-Wethersfield) in 2018 with a second-place league finish last spring, and a Ridgewood club that staked its claim as a team on the rise in 2019, this season was one each club was looking forward to with elevated expectations.
However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an early end to the school year, and the spring sports season could follow suit. The IHSA is set to meet Tuesday via videoconference to make the final decision regarding the subject.
"We've got 10 juniors and just one senior (first baseman Lilly Kessinger), so we were definitely looking forward to this year," said Ridgewood coach Renae Leander, whose club capped an 11-15 season with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to LTC rival Princeville in a Class 1A regional final at the Lady Princes' home diamond.
"Losing in the regional final, we had the momentum before the rainout (on a Saturday; the game was finished the following Monday), so we were looking forward to see how far we could take it this year. There's still a small hope (of playing a shortened season), so we've tried to keep a positive attitude and stay prepared, but it's been hard."
MerCo's 21-11 finish in 2019 included a 13-3 conference record that earned the Golden Eagles a second-place finish, just one game behind Biggsville West Central, after sharing the LTC title for the second time in four seasons the year before.
With five seniors and nine returning letterwinners back from that squad, which fell to eventual 2A state third-place finisher Rockridge in the regional finals, the Eagles had the same optimism for this year as the Spartans.
"We were definitely set up for a great year," said Mercer County coach Morgan Weeks. "It was heartbreaking to hear that the year was going to be cut short. Hopefully, we can pull it off to where we can have a little bit of a season. I really hope the IHSA is able to let us play some games and get something out of this.
"It has been hard. I've talked to other coaches, and everyone's been having a hard time with this."
Returning such senior stalwarts as second baseman Lillian Hucke (.462, 31 runs, 28 RBIs, 24 stolen bases in '19), third baseman Tori Heath and catcher Chloe Kirkhove, the Golden Eagles were hoping for the chance to reach the next postseason level after setting a single-season victory record and reaching the regional title game following five straight semifinal exits from 2014-18.
"We were kind of preparing the girls for the worst, but also hoping for the best, hoping for something of a season," said Weeks. "We're still in contact with the girls daily, sending them pep-up videos, and they're doing workouts. We're still hoping for a best-case scenario."
For Ridgewood, the future is looking very bright whether it takes the field this spring or not.
Not only do the Spartans return five juniors, a quintet led by junior shortstop Kendall Lewis (.421, 13 extra-base hits, 30 runs, 26 RBIs) and third baseman Sarya DeLeon-Harreld, their middle-school program (also coached by Leander) reached the IESA sectional finals in the fall of 2018.
"We've got an incredible group of kids, close to 30 girls who all have a lot of great potential," said Leander. "When I began coaching softball at Ridgewood, I wanted to help bring some tradition here. I really feel like we're knocking at the door."
