Metro/area softball leaders

Here is a look at the latest individual softball leaders in the Quad-City metro and surrounding area through 12:15 a.m. Friday, July 10. Statistics are what has been posted by teams to Varsity Bound.
Offense
Average (min. 34 at-bats) -- Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .717; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .667; Paige Owens (Central DeWitt) .575; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) .566; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .556; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) .542; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) .537; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) .527; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) .523; Tatum Wolford (Wapello) .522; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .519; Ava Morris (Central DeWitt) .510; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) .510; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) .509; Claire Abbott (Northeast) .500; Emily Coss (Wilton) .500.
Runs -- Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 33; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 29; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 28; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 24; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 24; Claire Abbott (Northeast) 22; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 21; Brooke Kilburg (North Scott) 21; Sam Lee (North Scott) 21; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 20; Taylor Robertson (North Scott) 20; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 20.
Doubles -- Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 11; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 11; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 11; Sam Lee (North Scott) 9; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 9; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 8; Ava Morris (Central DeWitt) 8; McKenna Hohnenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 8; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 8; Mikaela Burken (Maquoketa) 8; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) 8; Isabel Morrison (West Liberty) 8.
Triples -- Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 6; Ava Morris (Central DeWitt) 4; Olivia Harmon (Muscatine) 3.
Home runs -- Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 9; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 6; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 5; Emily Rigdon (Bettendorf) 5; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) 5; Emma Dennison (Bettendorf) 4; Alexis Mulvehill (Bettendorf) 4; Breanna Newton (Bettendorf) 4; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 4; Makenna McDonald (Northeast) 4; Kaitlyn Drish (Pleasant Valley) 4.
Runs batted in -- Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 27; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 27; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 27; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 24; Carly Lundry (Pleasant Valley) 24; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 23; Emily Rigdon (Bettendorf) 22; Kylie Schult (Durant) 22; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 22; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 20; Brynn Jeambey (Louisa-Muscatine) 19; Rachel Anderson (North Scott) 19; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) 19; Payton Ganzer (Wilton) 19.
Stolen bases -- Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 21; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 20; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 18; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 15; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 14; Isabella Krogman (Assumption) 12; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 12; Merin Crowder (Davenport Central) 11; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 11; Bre Caffery (Bettendorf) 10; Ally Happ (Durant) 10; Allie Poston (Durant) 10; Abbey Rhoades (Durant) 10.
Pitching
Record (min. 5 victories) -- Emily Rigdon (Bettendorf) 6-0; Sailor Hall (West Liberty) 5-0; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 11-1; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 9-1; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 6-1; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 5-1; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 14-2; Drew Lewis (North Scott) 6-2; Keeley Jansen (Central DeWitt) 5-2; Sophia Lindquist (Pleasant Valley) 5-2; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 9-3.
ERA (min. 27 IP) -- Sailor Hall (West Liberty) 0.26; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 0.42; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 1.02; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 1.69; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 2.02; Christin Hartman (Pleasant Valley) 2.05; Shannon Head (Durant) 2.20; Sophia Lindquist (Pleasant Valley) 2.38; Cristal Baker (Davenport North) 2.49; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 2.51; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 2.64.
Strikeouts -- Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 111; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 97; Morgan Wendel (Tipton) 53; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 51; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 35; Christin Hartman (Pleasant Valley) 34; Bella Nigey (Assumption) 33; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 32; Shannon Head (Durant) 32; Drew Lewis (North Scott) 32; Maura Chalupa (Muscatine) 30.
