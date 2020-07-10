You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Metro/area softball leaders

Metro/area softball leaders

070620-qc-spt-musc-assum soft-017

Assumption's Anna Wohlers takes a cut during this week's game against Muscatine. Wohlers leads the Quad-City area in home runs (9) and runs batted in (27) through Thursday night's games.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Here is a look at the latest individual softball leaders in the Quad-City metro and surrounding area through 12:15 a.m. Friday, July 10. Statistics are what has been posted by teams to Varsity Bound.

Offense

Average (min. 34 at-bats) -- Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .717; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .667; Paige Owens (Central DeWitt) .575; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) .566; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .556; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) .542; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) .537; Yanna Roberts (Davenport North) .527; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) .523; Tatum Wolford (Wapello) .522; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .519; Ava Morris (Central DeWitt) .510; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) .510; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) .509; Claire Abbott (Northeast) .500; Emily Coss (Wilton) .500.

Runs -- Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 33; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 29; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 28; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 24; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 24; Claire Abbott (Northeast) 22; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 21; Brooke Kilburg (North Scott) 21; Sam Lee (North Scott) 21; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 20; Taylor Robertson (North Scott) 20; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 20.

Doubles -- Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 11; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 11; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 11; Sam Lee (North Scott) 9; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 9; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 8; Ava Morris (Central DeWitt) 8; McKenna Hohnenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 8; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 8; Mikaela Burken (Maquoketa) 8; Peggy Klingler (Pleasant Valley) 8; Isabel Morrison (West Liberty) 8.

Triples -- Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 6; Ava Morris (Central DeWitt) 4; Olivia Harmon (Muscatine) 3.

Home runs -- Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 9; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 6; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 5; Emily Rigdon (Bettendorf) 5; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) 5; Emma Dennison (Bettendorf) 4; Alexis Mulvehill (Bettendorf) 4; Breanna Newton (Bettendorf) 4; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 4; Makenna McDonald (Northeast) 4; Kaitlyn Drish (Pleasant Valley) 4.

Runs batted in -- Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 27; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 27; McKenna Hohenadel (Louisa-Muscatine) 27; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 24; Carly Lundry (Pleasant Valley) 24; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 23; Emily Rigdon (Bettendorf) 22; Kylie Schult (Durant) 22; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 22; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 20; Brynn Jeambey (Louisa-Muscatine) 19; Rachel Anderson (North Scott) 19; Maddy McDermott (North Scott) 19; Payton Ganzer (Wilton) 19.

Stolen bases -- Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 21; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 20; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 18; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 15; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 14; Isabella Krogman (Assumption) 12; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 12; Merin Crowder (Davenport Central) 11; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 11; Bre Caffery (Bettendorf) 10; Ally Happ (Durant) 10; Allie Poston (Durant) 10; Abbey Rhoades (Durant) 10.

Pitching

Record (min. 5 victories) -- Emily Rigdon (Bettendorf) 6-0; Sailor Hall (West Liberty) 5-0; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 11-1; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 9-1; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 6-1; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 5-1; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 14-2; Drew Lewis (North Scott) 6-2; Keeley Jansen (Central DeWitt) 5-2; Sophia Lindquist (Pleasant Valley) 5-2; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 9-3.

ERA (min. 27 IP) -- Sailor Hall (West Liberty) 0.26; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 0.42; Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 1.02; Bree Seaman (Muscatine) 1.69; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 2.02; Christin Hartman (Pleasant Valley) 2.05; Shannon Head (Durant) 2.20; Sophia Lindquist (Pleasant Valley) 2.38; Cristal Baker (Davenport North) 2.49; Sophia Del Vecchio (Bettendorf) 2.51; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 2.64.

Strikeouts -- Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 111; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 97; Morgan Wendel (Tipton) 53; Madison Kluever (Northeast) 51; Mila Johnson (Wilton) 35; Christin Hartman (Pleasant Valley) 34; Bella Nigey (Assumption) 33; Lauren Loken (Assumption) 32; Shannon Head (Durant) 32; Drew Lewis (North Scott) 32; Maura Chalupa (Muscatine) 30.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News