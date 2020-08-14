Metro captain: Muskies' Moss turns in extraordinary season

MUSCATINE — Rylie Moss expected to have a good season this summer on the softball field. She took hitting lessons during the offseason, added strength and had another year of experience under her belt.
Still, the Muscatine center fielder didn’t anticipate it turning into one of the best individual seasons in program history.
Moss batted an Iowa Class 5A-best .624, had 11 extra-base hits, scored 38 runs and reached base more than 65% of the time she stepped to the plate.
Selected Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and Class 5A first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, Moss can add captain of the Quad-Cities All-Metro team to her list of accomplishments.
“I wanted to come out and start fast this season,” said Moss, who had 23 hits in her first 28 at-bats. “Hitting is a lot easier when you’re confident and doing well. It just kind of rolls.
“I tried not to let myself get in a rut or into a slump so I didn’t have to dig myself out. That can be difficult. So I expected to have a better season than the last two years, but not 200 points better.”
Moss worked with former Clear Creek Amana and Solon coach Jim White during the offseason on her hitting. She incorporated the hard slap into her game, smacking five doubles and a 5A-best six triples.
The senior-to-be showed her complete arsenal in a doubleheader against state-ranked Pleasant Valley. Moss was 6-for-7 with three runs, two triples and three stolen bases.
“Confidence is one of the biggest things for me,” Moss said. “This season, I felt different because I knew when I was up to bat, I could get the hit we needed. I had confidence in myself, which made everything so much easier. Hitting is very mental.”
Moss begins her fall softball season this weekend. She still is sorting through the recruiting process that has been slowed because of COVID-19.
Des Moines Area Community College has extended an offer. She plans to take visits to North Dakota State and Division II Minnesota State-Mankato. Iowa Central and Kirkwood are possibilities for visits, too.
The goal is to make a decision by next spring.
"(COVID) is going to impact my decision more than I want it to," Moss admitted. "I don't want to make a decision blind, just as much as a coach doesn't. Seeing kids play through TV or a recording isn't the same, and I don't want to make a decision without going to the campus and meeting the coach in person.
"Hopefully, I can see some schools at all levels and find what's best for me."
Moss set the table for the Muskies, who went from under the radar in early June to 19 wins in 23 games, MAC champions and a fourth-place finish at state.
Expectations will be attached next summer with all but one starter returning.
And for Moss, she is motivated to build on her stellar junior campaign.
"I just love softball and want to play it," she said. "(Those awards) push me to be even better next year so I can continue to trend up. I don't want to flatten out."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!