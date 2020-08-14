Metro captain: Muskies' Moss turns in extraordinary season

The senior-to-be showed her complete arsenal in a doubleheader against state-ranked Pleasant Valley. Moss was 6-for-7 with three runs, two triples and three stolen bases.

“Confidence is one of the biggest things for me,” Moss said. “This season, I felt different because I knew when I was up to bat, I could get the hit we needed. I had confidence in myself, which made everything so much easier. Hitting is very mental.”

Moss begins her fall softball season this weekend. She still is sorting through the recruiting process that has been slowed because of COVID-19.

Des Moines Area Community College has extended an offer. She plans to take visits to North Dakota State and Division II Minnesota State-Mankato. Iowa Central and Kirkwood are possibilities for visits, too.

The goal is to make a decision by next spring.

"(COVID) is going to impact my decision more than I want it to," Moss admitted. "I don't want to make a decision blind, just as much as a coach doesn't. Seeing kids play through TV or a recording isn't the same, and I don't want to make a decision without going to the campus and meeting the coach in person.

"Hopefully, I can see some schools at all levels and find what's best for me."