Jessi Meyer has had some trouble handling outside pitches this season. The Pleasant Valley outfielder has worked on it feverishly with her coach.
When Muscatine’s Carrie Nelson delivered a pitch to Meyer on the outer half in the third inning of Monday night’s softball game, Meyer knew exactly what to do.
The sophomore poked an opposite field, three-run homer to ignite Class 5A ninth-ranked Pleasant Valley past No. 11 Muscatine 5-3. The Muskies responded with an emphatic 13-3, six-inning rout in Game 2.
“During the fall (season), I was doing OK with the outside pitch, but once the season came, I started pulling everything,” Meyer said. “When she pitched me outside, I went for it, took a big hack and I guess the work with coach came in handy.
“I’m getting a little better each day.”
Sophia Lindquist and Bell Luebken combined on a five-hitter in the opener for the Spartans (15-8, 6-4 MAC).
Lindquist limited a Muscatine offense, which came in with five straight games of double-digit runs, to a pair of runs before Luebken yielded just one hit over the last 2⅔ innings for the save.
“They play well off each other,” PV coach Jose Lara said. “It is not quite your Ellie (Spelhaug) and Alexia (Lara) from last year, but they’re still good. I like that combo.
“I think when it gets down to playing just one game (postseason), we’re going to be pretty good.”
Meyer batted .263 and had one home run last season. She is hitting nearly .300 with eight extra-base hits this season.
“She is somebody that is going to keep us in the game,” Lara said. “She has a lot of pop in her bat as you can see. She’s still a little green, but the biggest thing with that kid is, she buys into the process and knows what Spartan softball is all about. Those are the kids you’ve got to pour into.”
Carli Spelhaug added a home run in the fifth inning to help PV seal the opener.
Muscatine, like it did in doubleheaders against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption earlier this season, had a response in Game 2.
The Muskies (16-5, 7-3) erupted for a nine-run third inning off PV starter Christin Hartman and reliever Kaitlyn Drish. They sent 12 hitters to the plate in the frame.
After bases-loaded, hit-by-pitches to Haley Jarrett and Emily Nietzel on 0-2 counts scored the tying and go-ahead runs, Rylie Moss had a run-scoring infield single. Olivia Harmon followed with a bases-clearing triple and Kaylynn Salyars popped her second home run of the inning to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 10-3 lead.
“I finally got back to seeing the ball,” Salyars said. “I got myself in a little hole the first game. We stuck together as a team, kept playing hard the whole time.”
Harmon finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the nightcap. Salyars and Jarrett each drove in three runs for Muscatine.
“We’ve done a good job of getting runners on base, but we finally capitalized and scored them that second game,” Jarrett said. “It shows we’re moving in the right direction.
“I think the second game shows that we’re resilient. Once we struggle, we know how to get right back to our ‘A’ game.”
Both teams are going to need significant help to catch league-leading Assumption. Muscatine trails the Knights by two games and PV is down three with eight conference games remaining.
Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said a split was paramount Monday for his team’s confidence.
“Any time you can get a win against a great program like PV, it helps build some confidence,” he said. “Hopefully, we can carry some momentum into this weekend.”
PV all-state outfielder Emily Wood, sidelined for the past 12 days with a shoulder injury, was in uniform but did not play. Lara said Wood has practiced and planned for her to play Monday, but doctors didn't give the OK.
“That hurts us big time,” Lara said. “That’s a big weapon we’re missing there.”
Lindquist had two hits and Carly Lundry registered a two-run double in Game 2.
“We haven’t hit our peaking point yet,” Meyer said. “We are a good team already, but I think with a little more practice, we can become really good here soon.”