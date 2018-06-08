EAST PEORIA — Elmhurst York has a hard-throwing pitcher, and Rock Island first baseman Madison Michaels doesn't shy away from the challenge of a tough fastball.
With one swing Friday, Michaels proved that point in a huge way. Her two-run home run off York's Lauren Derkowski paved the way for the Rocks' 3-1 win over the Dukes and into today's Class 4A state softball championship.
The Rocks (31-5) will play Plainfield North (32-5), a 7-0 winner over Palatine in Friday's second semifinal here at EastSide Centre.
"Wow, that's nice, hitting my first home run of the year at the state tournament," said Michaels, who finished 3-for-3 with a single and double. "I think I've gotten hotter the last few weeks because we are facing harder throwers. I love facing pitchers who throw hard.
"I think I have pretty quick hands, and that helps me hit those fast pitchers."
Her fast hands in the fourth inning sent a fastball to deep center, just out of the reach of the Dukes' center fielder, to bring home Delaney Kelley, who had reached first on an infield single to open the inning.
"I thought it was gone when it left my bat," Michaels said. "Then I looked up and saw the center fielder at the fence, and I thought 'Oh my gosh, please don't catch that,' and then I saw it bounce over the fence."
RI coach Chris Allison thought that was just the tonic his Rocks needed as they out-hit York 7-3.
"We got the early run, but I figured that probably wouldn't be enough," Allison said. "I'm very happy for Madison. She struggled a little bit and lost some at-bats when Lauryn (Stegall) pitched and Ashley went to first. We moved her down in the lineup and then back up to fifth, and she's had some big hits.
"She does have very quick hands. When she barreled that ball up and took it out, I could feel everyone relax."
That first run for the Rocks came in the top of the third on some great reactions by right fielder Mackenzie Melody.
Running for Raghen Walker, who walked, she was on third after a bunt and infield hit by Peters with two outs when a wild pitch went straight off the backstop and to the catcher, but Melody's great jump off third allowed her to score ahead of the throw back to the pitcher.
"Coach told me their pitcher has been known to throw some passed balls and I needed to get a good jump; maybe we could steal a run," Melody said. "It is an instinct play."
While York (28-13-1) has a hard-throwing pitcher (Derkowski, 19-6, struck out 12 Rocks), the Rocks have one of their own.
Peters (18-4) allowed one hit through six innings before giving up two more hits and a run in the seventh. She struck out 11 of her own.
"We had a little bit of a scouting report on them," Allison said. "Early on, I told Debbie (Peters, Ashley's mom and Rocky pitching coach) we need to just go with her best."
Her best was dominating most of the afternoon.
"It was a lot of fun," Peters said. "The seventh inning is always the hardest, but I still had the same confidence. This was one of the better games I have had this season.
"My rise was really working well, and I was blowing them away with it. I was throwing a lot of first-pitch strikes, and when I get ahead I always feel like I'm in charge. Madison hitting that home run was a big part of the game. We were already confident, but that made it even better."
RI senior Sophia Thomer enjoyed the closeness of the game.
"I love it," she said. "If we win 10-0, it is nice, but it's more fun to play a game like this. I think we just came out and played our game. When we do what we do, we are relaxed and we know we will always get the (W)."