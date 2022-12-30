Moline announces Wages as new softball coach

A little bit of history returned to Moline softball when the school announced Jordan Wages as its next varsity coach last week.

Wages is the granddaughter of longtime former coach Bob Seitz, who the field was named after in 2007 after he won three of the school’s six state titles.

Seitz passed away last year, but Wages understands how important this this new position is to her family.

“(Seitz) put Moline softball on the map,” Wages said. “I grew up around Moline athletics playing basketball and softball. I remember going to games since I was little. My grandfather was one of the best coaches to have come through Moline, so it’s a huge deal for me.

"It’s extremely special. It’s too bad he can’t see it, but I know he would be really proud. I know my family is really proud.”

Wages will take over for Mark Gerlach, who had been the coach since 2000 and won over 500 games - including a state title in 2006 and 2011. Gerlach coached Wages when Moline reached state in three consecutive seasons between 2010-12.

“(Gerlach) was one of the best in the state,” Wages said. “He was so calm in the way he did things. The girls knew what he expected of them, and he never had to get mad or raise his voice. I want to keep the same tradition he had an uphold the importance of playing for Moline. He did a really good job, and you could really tell he cared about you as a person and played.”

The tradition Wages mentioned is one she had a part in creating during Moline’s run to the state tournament. Wages, whose maiden name is de los Reyes, had a batting average over .400 during her time with the Maroons and smacked 30 home runs. She was an all-state member in 2013 before going off to play at Illinois State University.

Wages was a part of three state tournament teams and a title winner in 2011.

"I know what it takes to get there and I know what the top competition looks like," she said. "I know how hard you have to prepare and what type of things you have to work on. I think from experience, even though it was 10 years ago, that I will be able to help this group."

Wages joined the staff in 2018 as an assistant coach and has coached everyone on the current roster. She believes her familiarity with each player, and similar coaching style to Gerlach, will help her succeed right away in her first season at the helm of the Maroons.

“I’m not a very loud person and won’t be angry or yelling, but I can really relate to the girls,” Wages said. “A young female is really important for the girls to see – a female role model. I want to try and show them how that will be a big difference from having a male coach the last 20 years.

“The girls know me and my style of coaching, and I’m just super excited. We have a really great group of kids this year and it’ll be a good year to establish the new ways we are going to do things.”