EDGINGTON — Game plans are not just for football and basketball coaches. Moline softball coach Mark Gerlach had one for his Maroons on Wednesday, and they executed it to near perfection.
Great defense, even better pitching and amazing clutch hitting helped Moline upset the defending Class 4A state champion Rock Island Rocks 7-2 at Rockridge High School.
"That is the recipe," Gerlach said. "We talked about not striking out, not walking them or giving them extra outs, and we did that. You put the ball in play and good things happen.
"Our pitchers were phenomenal against the best hitting team I've seen in a long time. Our hitters did a great job against one of the best pitchers in the state."
The Maroons (24-12) never once thought about who they were playing, they were just playing for themselves and not the Rocks (28-5).
"We were just ready to play," junior outfielder Kayla DePoorter said. "We worked super hard in practice, and the way we have been hitting lately, I knew we would hit the ball (Wednesday)."
They hit it to the tune of 10 hits against Ashley Peters, creating scoring chances in five of the game's seven innings.
"Was it number 44's (Peters) day? Not at all," RI coach Chris Allison said, "but I would still take her in that circle any day. She has given us everything for four years, and I wanted her with the ball.
"This was just not our day. We had some chances to score some runs and didn't get the big hit. We had some chances to make some plays and didn't make them. That's why you play the game."
The Maroons will battle O'Fallon in Friday's 4:30 p.m. game at Normal Community.
Moline missed a chance in the first, stranding runners at second and third, but got on the board in the third when DePoorter launched a long home run to right field.
The Rocks came right back in the bottom of the inning when Taylor Pannell walked and stole second base before Lauryn Stegall hit a prodigious blast to left center to make it 2-1.
"I think we all got a little nervous after that home run (by Stegall)," Moline third baseman Aubrie Dodd said.
Added Gerlach, "The key was they got the momentum, and we had to get it back."
That they did in the fifth, with a little help from the Rocks.
Jennica Soliz hit a one-out single from the No. 9 spot. DePoorter reached on an error, and Ally Gore drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases. Then, Dodd stepped in and took a high fastball well over the fence in left center for what appeared to be a grand slam. However, the umpire called Dodd out at third for missing the base, leaving her with a three-run double.
"I was looking for something high and inside," Dodd said. "I got something high and inside. I believe I hit the base, but it doesn't matter, we still got the three runs."
The Rocks had a chance to get back in the game in the bottom of the sixth when Delaney Kelley and Makenna Carothers wrapped singles up the middle with no one out. Madison Michael then sent a fly ball into short left field that appeared to be headed for a third straight hit.
Instead of playing it safe, DePoorter raced in through the wet and muddy outfield and made a sliding catch. A grounder to second followed, and then second baseman Olivia Sander made a nice backhand stop on a ball ticketed to center to tie the game and threw out Abbie Bush to end the inning.
"Honestly, I told myself I had to do everything I could to get that ball," DePoorter said.
Still, up 4-2 heading to the seventh inning, the Maroons knew they might need insurance runs with the top of the RI order was coming up in the bottom of the final frame.
DePoorter opened the top of the inning with her third hit of the night, Ally Gore reached on another RI defensive mistake, and Sydney Jensen singled to center, driving in DePoorter with Gore scoring after her on an error in the outfield. Dodd capped off the three-run rally with her second hit and fourth RBI to make it 7-2.
"We knew we had to get more in the seventh with who they had coming up," Dodd said.
Added Gerlach, "Rock Island is so dangerous, one hit or walk or error and we are in tie ballgame area. While I wasn't breathing a sigh of relief until the last out was made, 7-2 looked pretty darn nice."
LeeAnn VandeVoorde worked the first three innings, allowing just the Stegall two-run homer before Lindsey Glass went the next three innings, allowing four hits and no runs to get the win. VandeVoorde then worked an easy bottom of the seventh.