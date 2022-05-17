Moline slugs past UT in run-rule victory; Collins strikes out 11

The best way to win a softball game is to pitch like Kayla Collins did.

Moline’s senior pitcher threw a complete game, two-hit shutout in the Maroons’ 11-0 run-rule victory over United Township on Tuesday in East Moline.

Collins struck out 11 in five innings by effectively changing speeds to throw off Panther hitters.

“My first couple innings my curve was going good, and then they started swinging a bit at it so I went to my screwball,” Collins said. “I have worked hard on that pitch this year. My catcher was framing extremely well and the few times they had solids hits my infield and outfield were strong. I think we played really good as a whole.”

The two hits UT had, by Kaylie Pena and Rylee Sherwood, were doubles to lead off the first and third innings. But Collins got out of the jam each time.

“As a pitcher, I love pressure situations,” Collins said. “I don’t know why, but something about when I have runners on, something about me is just like, ‘Okay, it’s game time. We have to go.’”

And she did. Collins struck out three in the first after the double and got a groundout followed by two strikeouts to end the third.

“It was the same thing I always see from Kayla,” Moline coach Mark Gerlach said. “She doesn’t walk many and she’s right about the plate. She relies on her defense and has good stuff. Hopefully she can keep it going.”

Collins got quite the run support in the third and fifth innings. In the third, the first three Maroons doubled to spark a big inning for Moline. Sarah Spurgetis got it started with a hard-hit double to left, and then Macyn Walston swapped places with her with a ball hit almost to the same spot to get Moline on the board.

Brenna Ross made it 2-0 with a double into center and Kaylie Holtam drove her home with a ball that found the gap in left-center field. Alaina Diaz capped off the inning with a single to make it 4-0.

In the fifth, Moline broke the game open. Lana Edkin worked a walk with the bases loaded, and then Spurgetis singled to make it 7-0. Walston singled down the left-field line to drive home two more and Brenna Ross collected her third hit of the night to make it 10-0.

“I just kept my hands inside and took the ball where it was pitched,” Ross said. “When everyone chips in, it’s just so smooth. We are so explosive right now. Everything is hit, hit, hit and gap, gap, gap.”

Six different Maroons had hits and eight had RBIs — two on walks.

“To me, that’s the key to a happy team,” Gerlach said. “You aren’t just relying on one or two people to get hits. It’s good to get production from everybody and we have been doing that during our streak. Everyone has been getting RBIs, everyone has been getting on base and everyone is having productive at bats.”

Walston and Ross combined for five RBIs and five hits.

“(Ross) and (Walston) set the table,” Gerlach said. “It’s even fun for me to watch them play. They are so darn fast and put pressure on the defense. I enjoy that type of game.”

It was the Moline’s 15th win in 16 games and seventh straight Western Big 6 victory. The Maroons (17-11, 9-3 WB6) are the only team to beat Rock Island (9-1 WB6) in league play. A doubleheader sweep by UT on Wednesday would give the Maroons a share of the conference title.

It is something that has even surprised Gerlach after a 2-10 start to the season.

“We have a lot of young kids out there playing big roles so I honestly didn’t see it coming,” Gerlach said. “I thought by the end of the year we could be playing good, but to do it for the last month, I’m impressed.

“After we started that way, I told them that we aren’t going to catch Rocky — we can play with them and beat them — but we won’t catch Rocky. But, we can get second in the conference. And we did that.”

