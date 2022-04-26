Moline softball denies Rock Island rally with extra-inning victory

With two strikes and a runner on first in extra innings, Moline’s Lana Edkin was looking for "her pitch."

She found it, and drove it over the center field wall with room to spare for the go-ahead home run.

“I was just looking for my pitch, I was ready to hit,” Edkin said. “It felt good off the bat. I knew it right after. It was great."

Edkin’s two-run blast in the eighth was the deciding play in Moline’s 8-6 victory over Rock Island at Frances Willard Elementary on Tuesday. It was the Rocks’ first loss in Western Big 6 play.

“If you can come in here and beat Rock Island, you can beat anybody in the state of Illinois,” Moline coach Mark Gerlach said. “And I fully believe that. (My team) has to believe it, too.”

The win was Moline’s (7-10, 6-3 WB6) fifth straight — all over conference opponents — and the Maroons now sit in second place after a 0-6 start to the season. Gerlach knew this team was talented, but how quickly the turnaround has transpired has surprised him.

“To be honest, I am a little surprised it’s happened this early in the season,” Gerlach said. “I was hoping by the postseason we were going to be ready, but we have won five in a row against really good teams. I know we had talent, but that doesn’t mean we are always going to put it together. But they seem to be doing it. I’m happy.”

Rock Island (12-4, 8-1 WB6), ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in the latest ICA poll, jumped ahead 3-1 and 4-2 and looked to be in control, but Moline’s bats came alive in the top of the fifth to put pressure on the Rocks.

With runners on first and second and one out, Macyn Walston doubled to left to cut the lead to one (4-3). Kayla Collins, who pitched well in the circle, collected her second RBI groundout of the night and then Kaylie Holtam smacked a double to the left center fence to put Moline ahead (5-4) for the first time since the opening inning.

“That was huge,” Garlach said. “(Walston) struggled her first couple at bats, but she came through with that big hit. It was pretty cool.”

Walston (2-for-4) doubled again in the seventh and scored an insurance run to make it 6-4.

But Rock Island stormed back in a hurry.

Gabriella Taber singled to left, Delia Schwartz doubled to deep right, and then Campbell Kelley found the left center gap to bring home both runs and tie it at six. With the winning run on second and no outs, Collins retired the next three hitters to get out of the inning and send it to extras.

“We fought in the seventh inning, but with eight seniors on this team they have to step up,” Rock Island coach Chris Allison said. “They didn’t play the way they should. We say if you don’t pitch it, hit it and field it, you aren’t going to win games. We had a couple errors. We didn’t hit in some spots.”

The back-and-forth contest was filled with important outs and big hits, but maybe none more important than the bottom of the sixth inning.

Trailing 5-3, Rock Island had runners on first and second with nobody out. Moline made a pitching change to put Kayley Reynolds in the circle, and she got out of the jam without allowing a run to score despite the runners reaching second and third with one out.

“Those outs were huge,” Gerlach said. “These girls are just amazing to me. I don’t know what else to say about them. Every day they are out there working hard. They don’t give up. I don’t think they realize how young they are. This was one of the goal they set for themselves — to beat Rock Island. They accomplished it.”

Moline showed no signs of nerves or inexperience in the first inning and got on the board first by taking advantage of a Rocky defensive error on a slow roller to third. Holtam brought home Brenna Ross on a soft-hit single over the second baseman.

The Rocks put up two in the second after Moline intentionally walked Taylor Pannell to load the bases with two outs. Bella Allison made Moline pay for that decision with a 2-RBI double down the left field line that fell between three fielders just inside the chalk.

The Maroons manufactured a run in the third when Ross reached on a walk and then stole both second and third to get in scoring position. Collins drove her home with an RBI groundout for what turned out to be an important run.

“We just came together as a team and put up runs when it mattered,” Edkin said. “It is a pretty good win for us. We were just trying to have fun. We wanted to come out and beat them.”

Moline will try to win its sixth straight at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against Orion at home. Rock Island will attempt to bounce back at 4:30 Wednesday against Canton on the road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.