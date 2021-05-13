Moline softball erupts offensively to salvage Big 6 split in Geneseo

After a quiet start to Thursday’s Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader in Geneseo, the Moline softball team’s bats exploded for 17 hits and 16 runs in Game 2.
Still working its way back to full strength after a nearly two-week quarantine period, Moline won 16-1 in five innings after battling to a 3-2 defeat in the opener.
The Maroons (4-3, 2-1 Big 6) had seven doubles and a home run in the blowout second game, chasing out Geneseo’s second starting pitcher Morgan Snell after five outs.
Moline took advantage of seven errors by Geneseo (11-3, 5-3) in Game 2, scoring five unearned runs with two outs in the first inning.
It was a stark contrast to the opener in which Geneseo senior starter Anna Narup (9-1) had a perfect game through five innings. Moline scored twice in the sixth and loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but a runner was thrown out at home on an infield grounder before a flyout ended it.
Drayana DeBoef and Maya Bieneman led off the third and fourth innings, respectively, with Geneseo home runs. Payton Stohl knocked in the Leafs' third run in the win.
Moline senior Rachel Worley said the team gained confidence once it started hitting the ball. Worley (4-for-4), Cierra Marshall (two RBIs, three runs scored), and Natalia Rivera Jackson (two runs, one RBI) all had two doubles for Moline and Macy Walston was 4-for-5 with a double at the leadoff spot.
“We spend hours at practice hitting all the time, and it shows at the games,” said Worley, who hit in the No. 7 spot. “I think that’s a big part of why we hit the ball tonight, we just come out swinging and good things happen.”
Jordan Johnson hit a two-run home run in the first inning and pitched three innings to get the win as Kayla Collins and Camden Murphy each pitched a clean inning for Moline. A Natalie Baumgardner solo home run was Geneseo’s only hit in Game 2.
Worley said it feels amazing just to be playing softball again this week after the team’s quarantine period. Monday was Moline’s first practice in 13 days before beating Quincy on Tuesday.
“It was hard watching the other teams play,” she said. “It just sets us back a step, but when everybody came back, we had fun and practice was fun. Now we’re just ready to get to work.”
Moline coach Mark Gerlach was proud of how the team battled back in Game 1 before opening things up in the nightcap.
“We haven’t played many games at all, and they hung in there real tough and they were confident and had some really good at-bats,” he said. “I’ve got nothing but good things to say, I was very pleased with the evening.”
The Maroons remained confident despite Narup not allowing a base runner for five innings.
“They did not give up, and to me, that’s the mark of a really good team,” the longtime coach said. “I was very impressed.”
“We’re a good hitting team, and it never surprises me when we hit like that,” Gerlach said.
Gerlach said 19 of 28 girls had to quarantine. Moline was still without Brenna Ross, who Gerlach said was hitting the ball really well before being forced out. Moline has seven games in the next seven days.
Geneseo coach Pat Mitchell said the team is still searching for its No. 2 pitcher after its ace Narup.
Despite the split, being blown out in the nightcap was tough to stomach for the Leafs, who have time to reset after Friday’s practice with prom this weekend.
“They’re good hitters, and we’ve got to find a second pitcher,” he said. “That’s two weeks in a row now where United Township and Moline really beat up our second pitcher.”
Poor defense also compounded the pitching struggles. Mitchell said it seemed the team carried its defensive miscues to the plate in the loss. He said defense can be just as contagious as hitting.
Mitchell said his players have to “shower it” and quickly wash off any mistakes and put them in the past.
“It’s tough, but you’ve got to leave it on the field,” he said. “Good teams do.”