Moline softball erupts offensively to salvage Big 6 split in Geneseo

“They did not give up, and to me, that’s the mark of a really good team,” the longtime coach said. “I was very impressed.”

“We’re a good hitting team, and it never surprises me when we hit like that,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach said 19 of 28 girls had to quarantine. Moline was still without Brenna Ross, who Gerlach said was hitting the ball really well before being forced out. Moline has seven games in the next seven days.

Geneseo coach Pat Mitchell said the team is still searching for its No. 2 pitcher after its ace Narup.

Despite the split, being blown out in the nightcap was tough to stomach for the Leafs, who have time to reset after Friday’s practice with prom this weekend.

“They’re good hitters, and we’ve got to find a second pitcher,” he said. “That’s two weeks in a row now where United Township and Moline really beat up our second pitcher.”

Poor defense also compounded the pitching struggles. Mitchell said it seemed the team carried its defensive miscues to the plate in the loss. He said defense can be just as contagious as hitting.

Mitchell said his players have to “shower it” and quickly wash off any mistakes and put them in the past.

“It’s tough, but you’ve got to leave it on the field,” he said. “Good teams do.”

