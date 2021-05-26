Moline softball offense rolls to victory over United Township

While the offense was rolling, the Maroons didn't slack on defense and gave up just three hits and two errors as the Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the third.

"We're a team that really prides ourselves in defense," Gerlach said. "They made a few mistakes tonight, but were able to bounce back well to get through the game."

As the product of a shortened season and rain postponements, Moline played in a rare doubleheader against two different teams on two different fields. After the game at United Township, the Maroons bus drove across Avenue of the Cities to get to their home field to take on Quincy after the game scheduled for Tuesday night was called off. The Blue Devils played at Alleman right before going to Moline as well.

While that is certainly a new thing for high school softball, Gerlach felt his team would be able to handle the challenge well.

"In the summertime they are all over the place at different fields in one day for travel ball," Gerlach said. "Hopefully it isn't a big deal for them."

The way United Township coach John Alonzo saw his team's opener, it was defensive mistakes that plagued his team, committing two crucial errors and several key mental lapses in the field.