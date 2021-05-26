Moline softball offense rolls to victory over United Township

All it takes is a bit of solid contact for a team to start a rally, and that's exactly what happened for the Moline High School softball squad against United Township in Western Big 6 Conference action on Wednesday.
The Maroons took a 9-4 victory over the Panthers and moved to 7-2 in the Western Big 6 and 11-5 overall. United Township dropped to 5-6 in the conference and 10-12 overall.
Moline started the scoring in the top of the third with two runs, including an RBI single from Rachel Worley. United Township answered in the bottom of the frame as Hannah Jones scored on an error and Marilyn Boyer hit a two-RBI double. Hannah Malstrom hit an RBI single to score Boyer and the Panthers took a 4-2 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Natalia Rivera hit a three-run home run to put the Maroons right back in the lead at 5-4. Brenna Ross hit a two-RBI double in the fifth and Sierra Marshall had a two-run single in the top of the seventh to clinch the win for Moline.
Moline coach Mark Gerlach felt that his team did well rallying together to get some runs after two quiet innings to start the game.
"It was a case of the flood gates opening, absolutely," Gerlach said. "That will happen with a lot of teams, but I know that our girls are really comfortable once they get going and everyone can hit the ball well."
While the offense was rolling, the Maroons didn't slack on defense and gave up just three hits and two errors as the Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the third.
"We're a team that really prides ourselves in defense," Gerlach said. "They made a few mistakes tonight, but were able to bounce back well to get through the game."
As the product of a shortened season and rain postponements, Moline played in a rare doubleheader against two different teams on two different fields. After the game at United Township, the Maroons bus drove across Avenue of the Cities to get to their home field to take on Quincy after the game scheduled for Tuesday night was called off. The Blue Devils played at Alleman right before going to Moline as well.
While that is certainly a new thing for high school softball, Gerlach felt his team would be able to handle the challenge well.
"In the summertime they are all over the place at different fields in one day for travel ball," Gerlach said. "Hopefully it isn't a big deal for them."
The way United Township coach John Alonzo saw his team's opener, it was defensive mistakes that plagued his team, committing two crucial errors and several key mental lapses in the field.
"We certainly helped them a bit with our miscues on the defensive end," Alonzo said. "We put batters on when we shouldn't have and allowed too much contact, which is not a good combo. Hopefully it was just some senior day jitters and we can clean it up through the rest of the season."
Going into the post season, Alonzo wants to see his team remain calm under pressure at the plate.
"Our big hitters need to relax," Alonzo said. "Sometimes they will over swing and try to be the hero when what we need is a nice ball in the gap. Getting runners on takes the pressure off, and hopefully we can finish the season strong."
It's a similar feeling for Gerlach, who wants his team to be able to hit off of the best pitchers.
"We know that we can hit off of average or good pitchers," Gerlach said. "We need to be able to score off of the best of them. So far this year we've struggled against really good pitchers."